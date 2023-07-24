Tom Brady 'Ecstatic' Over Potential of Irina Shayk Romance, Insider Says: 'They Totally Get Each Other'
Hollywood may have just gained its new power couple!
After Tom Brady and Irina Shayk got the rumor mill churning with their overnight rendezvous at the former New England Patriots player's Los Angeles mansion on Friday, July 21, insiders say Brady and the supermodel are the real deal.
"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source spilled about the pair, who met at a Sardinian wedding in June. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
Shayk — who shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper — would be the first woman the former MVP has dated since announcing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, in October.
"He always told himself after his divorce that he would only get involved with someone that a future could be made, someone he could eventually introduce to his kids," the insider spilled about their potential together. "'He really thinks very highly of her and where this relationship could go. He has zero worry with her, they seem to get each other and get along quite well."
After first meeting two months ago, Brady and the Vogue cover girl have been making as much time for each other as they can. "They’re dating and having fun," a second source spilled. "It was Tom who invited Irina to his home in L.A. after they really clicked in May [at Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick’s wedding.]"
"They’ve been in touch ever since then, trying to line up schedules to meet. They have a lot of chemistry. They’re excited to see where it goes but it’s still early days," the source explained.
As OK! previously reported, insiders who were at the Italian wedding claimed Shayk was fawning over the retired star during the festivities, but a source alleged that Brady acted as if he "wasn't interested." However, things appeared to have changed!
