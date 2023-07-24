Tom Brady 'Ecstatic' Over Potential of Irina Shayk Romance, Insider Says: 'They Totally Get Each Other'

"Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," a source spilled about the pair, who met at a Sardinian wedding in June. "'She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."

Shayk — who shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper — would be the first woman the former MVP has dated since announcing his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, with whom he shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, in October.