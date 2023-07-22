Tom Brady Has 'Little Interest in Getting Into an Exclusive Relationship' After Gisele Bündchen Split: He’s 'Living It Up'
Between retirement and being single for the first time in more than a decade, Tom Brady is living the good life.
The former NFL quarterback has enjoyed his new normal so much, in fact, he never wants it to end — at least not anytime soon.
"Tom has little interest in getting into an exclusive relationship right now," a source spilled to a news publication regarding Brady's lack of romantic desire after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen in October 2022. "He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!"
Though he doesn't want anything serious, Brady is loving the attention he's been getting from some of Hollywood's hottest stars — including Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski.
Regarding the SKIMS founder, the insider said Brady and Kardashian have "known each other for a while," but were "just never been single at the same time."
"There’s a lot of chemistry between them," the confidante confessed before pointing out the steamy tension between Kardashian and Brady at billionaire Michael Rubin's famous annual white party in the Hamptons on Monday, July 3.
"At the party, they definitely flirted while they chatted each other up," the insider admitted, though Rubin spoke out after the star-studded evening to confirm the pair are nothing more than friends who enjoyed a night of fun.
Whether Kardashian and Brady's relationship is platonic or romantic doesn't seem to matter for the reality star, however, as she "loves the attention that comes from being connected to such a famous athlete," the source spilled.
While Kardashian might thinks she's the woman of Brady's dreams, the insider shockingly revealed it was actually Ratajkowski who caught the football legend's eye the most at the celebrity soirée.
"He kept coming back to her. They were smiling at each other, then later huddled in private conversation," the source dished of the Gone Girl actress and Brady's chemistry throughout the evening.
Lucky for Ratajkowski, the model "is definitely his type: Tall, brunette and s***," according to the insider.
