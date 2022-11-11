Gisele Bündchen Secretly Adds $11.5 Million Florida Mansion Opposite Tom Brady To Real Estate Portfolio

"Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on," a source squealed to a news publication.

And while they may be out of each other's lives — aside from when it comes to coparenting Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — they are not out of each other's eyeline.

"You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," the source explained.