Gisele Bündchen Secretly Adds $11.5 Million Florida Mansion Opposite Tom Brady To Real Estate Portfolio
Talk about a Bachelor- ette Pad! Gisele Bünchen secretly purchased a $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach directly across the creek from Tom Brady, it was reported.
The supermodel reportedly splurged on a show-stopping five-bedroom, 6,600-square-foot home that just so happens to be in view of her ex-husband's construction on Indian Creek Island.
It seems Bünchen's real estate purchase was a desire she had been mulling over for quite some time, as she first viewed the property on August 16, days before Brady's shocking 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' training camp.
Proving that her and Brady's marriage was doomed, Bünchen reportedly closed on the property on October 6, weeks before the exes confirmed that they finalized their divorce.
"Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on," a source squealed to a news publication.
And while they may be out of each other's lives — aside from when it comes to coparenting Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9 — they are not out of each other's eyeline.
"You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," the source explained.
Brady's Indian Creek mansion, which is currently being built, has a waterfront view of Biscayne Bay, while his ex-wife's new abode resides in Surfside.
In addition to numerous terraces and views of a wide waterway plus Indian Creek Island, Bünchen's new place has a large outdoor pool, home theater, office, gym, playroom and an eat-in kitchen that opens up to a patio.
It's believed that the iconic quarterback will keep their property on Indian Creek Island — also known as the Billionaire Bunker — which is home to the wealthy elites including Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner. The former power couple bought the $17 million plot of land in 2020, tearing down the 5,772-square-foot home to build their own eco-friendly mansion.
While Bündchen seemed to confirm that she and Brady were all but over in August when she first toured the estate, she may have been out the door long before that. OK! learned the former Victoria's Secret Angel purchased an Art-Deco style cottage also in the Surfside area for $1.25 million in February — mere days before the NFL player announced he was returning to the league after retiring that month.
Bündchen filed for divorce from the father of her children — who is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan — on Friday, October 28, as the exes announced their split later that day once their divorce was finalized.
The coparents were married for 13 years and together for 15, with rumors circulating that Brady's return to the NFL was the final straw in the couple's demise.