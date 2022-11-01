Gisele Bündchen Bought Art-Deco Style Cottage In Florida Prior To Tom Brady Split
Was Gisele Bündchen preparing all along? The model, 42, bought an Art-Deco style cottage for $1.25 million in February — months before she and Tom Brady announced their split.
The new home has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms.
As OK! previously reported, Bundchen and Brady, who tied the knot in 2009, announced they were parting ways on Friday, October 28.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," he wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, continued. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
On November 1, the athlete got candid about what he was going through.
"I think there’s a lot of professionals in life that go through things that they deal with at work and they deal with at home," Brady began, emphasizing that "the good news is it's a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children, and secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games."
Brady said now he will "focus at work when it’s time to work, and then when you come home you focus on the priorities that are at home."