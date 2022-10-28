At What Cost? Tom Brady's Football Career Declines As Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Shakes Their Family

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,"the 45-year-old continued of the dynamic duo's two children —Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."

"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."