At What Cost? Tom Brady's Football Career Declines As Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Shakes Their Family
First he messed up his marriage, now he's fumbling his football career. Tom Brady lost his third consecutive game for the first time since 2022 as his divorce from Gisele Bündchen became finalized.
On Thursday, October 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a looming defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, landing his team's overall record under .500 for the season thus far.
In addition to his other lousy statistics, this is the first time Brady has lost five out of his six first games for the first time in his legendary career.
Many critics of the professional athlete have assumed Brady’s declining performance has something to do with his recently finalized divorce to Bündchen, which the two announced on Friday, October 28.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the father-of-three wrote in a statement on his Instagram Story. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,"the 45-year-old continued of the dynamic duo's two children —Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."
"Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," he concluded. "And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."
Brady and Bündchen's marriage ends after the Brazilian model spent years begging the famed quarterback to choose between football or their family.
"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," a source previously dished after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family."