Gisele Bündchen Was Sick Of Asking Tom Brady 'Over And Over' To Be 'More Present' With Their Children, Athlete Was Too 'Busy Following His Passion': Source
While Tom Brady was willing to do whatever it took to salvage his marriage with Gisele Bündchen, it seems his now-ex-wife wasn't interested in his last ditch effort.
Before The Super Bowl champ, 45, and the supermodel, 42, filed and finalized their divorce on Friday, October 28, Brady was willing to do "whatever he needed to do to fix things," an insider told a news publication.
Brady "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents," the source continued, noting that he made more of an effort to "make things right" near "the end" of the former flames' 13-year-long marriage.
However, Bündchen made it clear multiple times what she wanted from her husband, as she asked him "over and over" to "be more present" with their children. Despite her pleas, the model felt "he wasn't hearing what she was saying," said the source.
Despite the NFL pro's willingness "to go to therapy, marriage counseling — whatever it took to make things work," Bündchen felt it was "too little, too late," spilled the source.
“She gave him a lot of opportunities to fix things, and he didn’t,” they added, pointing out that the father-of-three was "busy following his passion" while the former Victoria's Secret Angel was left to parent on her own.
The former power couple shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, while Brady is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
The insider also made it clear that their split was "not Tom's idea," reiterating: "This was never Tom’s idea."
Bündchen hinted at trouble in their relationship during an interview published in September, after rumors of their "epic fight" began to circulate, in which she expressed her "concerns" regarding Brady's "violent" career that has taken him away from their offspring.
She shared at the time that she and Brady have "definitely had those conversations" about her wanting him to retire to be more present for their kids. However, Bündchen candidly added, "everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."
Following rumors of their imminent split, OK! learned Bündchen gave Brady an ultimatum: "Either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," spilled a source last week.
Brady made his decision clear on his "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast episode, declaring that he has no plans to step off the field after this season.
Brady and Bündchen confirmed their divorce days later, both emphasizing that their children will continue to be the center of their lives.