Proud Mama! Gisele Bündchen Appears Carefree At Daughter's Horseback Riding Lesson Following Tom Brady Divorce Drama
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles as she watched her 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, horseback ride in Palm Beach, Flor., earlier this week.
The fashion model cut an athletic figure in a white, loose-fit tank top, grey yoga pants, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. Her blonde locks flowed in loose waves around her shoulders as she watched her little girl happily riding around the ring.
Bündchen, who also shares Benjamin, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady, looked every bit the proud mom as she snapped pictures and videos on her cell phone.
Vivian — who was rocking a tie dye top, dark grey pants and riding helmet — later stopped her horse next to her mother while the trainer adjusted her saddle as the two grinned at each other with joy.
This sweet mother-daughter outing occurred not long before the football pro took to social media to announce his and Bündchen's divorce had been finalized following rumors of their impending split.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote on Friday, October 28. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled for weeks that the duo, who had been married for 13 years, were headed for a divorce after they had a blow-up fight that resulted in the model jetting off to Costa Rica while the quarterback remained at their lavish Florida home.
Insiders later spilled that the former couple had been struggling for years due to Brady's demanding football career.
"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," the insider explained. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future. She is doing it for her family."