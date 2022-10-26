Had Enough: Gisele Bündchen Told Tom Brady She Is 'Gone For Good' If He Chooses NFL Career Over Family, Spills Source
Gisele Bündchen gave Tom Brady an ultimatum amid their marital woes — and it seems like the NFL legend has made his choice.
"Gisele told Tom either he leaves football to spend time with the family or she is gone for good," an insider spilled to a news publication after Brady un-retired from the NFL earlier this year. "She doesn’t want him to continue to get injured and not be able to enjoy life in the future," they added of why the supermodel wants her husband to step back from his career. "She is doing it for her family."
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, and Bündchen, 42, have reportedly been at odds for months now ever since Brady announced his decision to return to football earlier this year, mere weeks after he announced his retirement in February.
Before news of trouble in paradise for the two made headlines back in August, Bündchen touched on her concerns about the sport in a cover story published in September.
“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present," she said at the time, referring to the estranged pair's two kids: Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. Brady is also dad to 15-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Admitting, "I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again," Bundchen said of his reluctance to retire, "ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."
Bündchen also pointed out all she has given up to be a good wife and mom, saying: "I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston [when he played for the Patriots], and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams."
Despite Bündchen's apparent upset over her husband's decision to get back in the game, Brady recently confirmed he doesn't plan on ending his career anytime soon.
Responding to retirement rumors during the Super Bowl champ's latest "Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray" podcast episode, he said: "I said last week that there's no immediate retirement in my future. There was a retirement in the past, but I moved on from that."
OK! reported Bündchen and Brady have been living separately and retained divorce lawyers, with the apparent former flames having both been spotted sans their wedding rings.