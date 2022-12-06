Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Daughter Vivian's Birthday After Shocking Divorce

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating a very special day — their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday! The former Hollywood power couple, who officially called it quits after 13-years of marriage in October, both took to their respective social media accounts on Monday, December 5, to send well-wishes to their little girl.

"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️," the supermodel wrote on Instagram beside a multitude of photos of Vivian giving her mom a big hug, swimming in the ocean and petting a horse.

