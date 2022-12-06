Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Celebrate Daughter Vivian's Birthday After Shocking Divorce
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are celebrating a very special day — their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday! The former Hollywood power couple, who officially called it quits after 13-years of marriage in October, both took to their respective social media accounts on Monday, December 5, to send well-wishes to their little girl.
"Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!❤️❤️❤️," the supermodel wrote on Instagram beside a multitude of photos of Vivian giving her mom a big hug, swimming in the ocean and petting a horse.
'HAPPY' TOM BRADY TREATS KIDS TO BROOKLYN PIZZA AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN SPLIT
Hours earlier, the NFL star shared a sweet Instagram post of his own alongside a photo of himself hugging his daughter and older son Benjamin, 12. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," Brady captioned the snap.
The huge milestone comes as the formerly married pair have kept the focus on their kids as they transition into their new single lives. "These kids won't be used as pawns," an insider spilled about the family.
"They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents," the source continued. "Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. They're not vindictive like that."
AT WHAT COST? TOM BRADY'S FOOTBALL CAREER DECLINES AS DIVORCE FROM GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHAKES THEIR FAMILY
On October 28, the former flames announced the end of their union after more than a decade together. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the quarterback penned in the stunning announcement. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."
The Vogue cover girl shared a sad statement of her own, writing, "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."