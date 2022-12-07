Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Son Ben Adorably Tells Him To 'Kick Some Butt' In Sweet Text Exchange: 'I Will Be Watching'
His biggest fan! Tom Brady shared an adorable text exchange with his and Gisele Bündchen's son ahead of his football game.
In the screenshot of their text conversation, Ben, 12, told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, "I will be watching," likely referring to his Monday, December 6, game against the Saints, which they won 17-16.
"Say hi to me on camera," the youngster instructed his famous father, who replied, "YES."
Ben's positive encouragement didn't stop there, as he told Brady, "Go and do what you do best," and, "Kick some butt."
Alongside the screenshot posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 7, Brady wrote: "The best motivation any Dad can have!! I love you Benny," with three red heart emojis.
Just one day prior, Brady took to the social media platform to gush over the other child he shares with his ex-wife, Vivian, on her birthday. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart ❤️! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you 🥰," he praised while sharing a photo of himself hugging his daughter and older son.
Aside from the two children he shares with the supermodel, Brady is also dad to 15-year-old Jack, whom he welcomed with ex Bridget Moynahan.
And while Ben appears to be backing his dad's return to the NFL after his decision to un-retire earlier this year, it seems his career was the straw that broke the camel's back when it came to his marriage to Bündchen.
Rumors that the former power couple was headed for a split began over the summer when Brady missed 11 days of training camp, chalking his absence up to dealing with "personal matters." The rumor mill only began to speed up from there, with insiders claiming Bündchen gave her former husband an ultimatum: His family or career.
In the end, Brady — who declared he had "zero" regrets about returning to the field — and Bündchen decided to call it quits, announcing on October 28, the day their divorce was finalized, that they were over.
Both coparents insisted via their respective statements that they will continue to prioritize their children.