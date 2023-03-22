OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Gisele Bündchen
OK LogoNEWS

Gisele Bündchen Confesses She Didn't Always Have A 'Great' Relationship With Tom Brady's Baby Mama Bridget Moynahan: 'You've Got To Overcome It'

gisele bridget pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 22 2023, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Gisele Bündchen revealed she didn't always have a "great" relationship with Tom Brady's baby mama, Bridget Moynahan, when she and the football star got together in 2007.

Article continues below advertisement

The ladies didn't meet for more than a year after Moynahan and Brady's son, Jack, was born. Eventually, the model, 42, and the actress, 51, became close. “Love conquers all,” Bündchen said of forming a bond with Jack and Moynahan. “My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that. Nothing is worth fighting [over].”

gisele bundchen
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

“My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” the catwalk queen, who shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with the athlete, 45, said of being on the same page as Moynahan. “I put myself in her shoes and I was like, ‘How can I support her?’ Because in the end of the day, we are team players in ‘How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?’"

bridget
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Now that Blue Bloods star and Brady have been coparenting for 15 years, it's only helping Bündchen after her split from the quarterback.

“I say to Bridget — you know, I have a great relationship with her...” she said. “Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it.”

MORE ON:
Gisele Bündchen

Elsewhere in the interview, Bündchen and Brady, who split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, reflected on what she's been going through now that she's on her own.

"Wow, people really made it about that. What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," she shared of rumors swirling about her giving Brady an ultimatum. "It’s not so black and white."

Article continues below advertisement
tombrady
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

“We’re not playing against each other,” she shared of where her and Brady stand. “We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”

"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart," she continued.

Vanity Fair spoke with Bündchen.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.