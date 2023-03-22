Gisele Bündchen Confesses She Didn't Always Have A 'Great' Relationship With Tom Brady's Baby Mama Bridget Moynahan: 'You've Got To Overcome It'
Gisele Bündchen revealed she didn't always have a "great" relationship with Tom Brady's baby mama, Bridget Moynahan, when she and the football star got together in 2007.
The ladies didn't meet for more than a year after Moynahan and Brady's son, Jack, was born. Eventually, the model, 42, and the actress, 51, became close. “Love conquers all,” Bündchen said of forming a bond with Jack and Moynahan. “My life became so much richer because I got to learn so much from that. Nothing is worth fighting [over].”
“My goal was always, how can I be the most helpful? How can I make it the easiest I possibly can?” the catwalk queen, who shares daughter Vivian and son Benjamin with the athlete, 45, said of being on the same page as Moynahan. “I put myself in her shoes and I was like, ‘How can I support her?’ Because in the end of the day, we are team players in ‘How are we going to do this so [Jack] can have the best life?’"
Now that Blue Bloods star and Brady have been coparenting for 15 years, it's only helping Bündchen after her split from the quarterback.
“I say to Bridget — you know, I have a great relationship with her...” she said. “Everything in life comes with work. You have to go through the roller coaster. You have moments where you get to the sticky points and you’ve gotta overcome it.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Bündchen and Brady, who split in 2022 after 13 years of marriage, reflected on what she's been going through now that she's on her own.
"Wow, people really made it about that. What’s been said is one piece of a much bigger puzzle," she shared of rumors swirling about her giving Brady an ultimatum. "It’s not so black and white."
“We’re not playing against each other,” she shared of where her and Brady stand. “We are a team, and that’s beautiful. I look back and I have no regrets. I loved every bit of it.”
"Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever. If there's one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it's him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart," she continued.
