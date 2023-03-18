Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Killer Bikini Bod On Beach Trip With Daughter Vivian
Gisele Bündchen stepped out for a walk on the beach alongside 10-year-old daughter Vivian.
The mother-daughter duo was seen spending time together by the ocean while on vacation in Costa Rica. The international supermodel sported a green bikini with chain straps and a tan wrap skirt. Meanwhile, Vivian wore an oversized white T-shirt with her long hair blowing in the wild.
Bündchen shares children Vivian, 10, and Ben, 13, with famous ex-husband Tom Brady. However, after over a decade of marriage, the exes announced their divorce in October 2022 via social media.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the NFL quarterback wrote.
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead," Brady concluded.
The Brazil native penned a similar statement at the time, confirming their split and assuring followers that the happiness and wellness of their kids is their top concern as they navigate this new chapter.
"My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart," she shared. "We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
In the months following the divorce, rumors swirled Bündchen was moving on romantically with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The two were spotted in Costa Rica with her kids in November, as well as dining together at a local restaurant, though an insider claimed the pair were not romantically together. In January, the mom-of-two and Valente were also spotted going for a jog together.
“It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim,” the catwalk queen said in an interview. "When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interested [in] the philosophy."
Added Bündchen, "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself.”