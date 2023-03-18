Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Killer Bikini Bod On Beach Trip With Daughter Vivian 

Bündchen shares children Vivian, 10, and Ben, 13, with famous ex-husband Tom Brady. However, after over a decade of marriage, the exes announced their divorce in October 2022 via social media.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," the NFL quarterback wrote.

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve. And we kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead," Brady concluded.