Gisele Bündchen Drops Major Hint at Newborn's Name With Diamond Necklace
Jan. 15 2026, Published 7:49 a.m. ET
Gisele Bündchen is literally wearing her love for her family around her neck.
The 45-year-old supermodel shared a new Instagram post celebrating recent family moments, including a selfie showcasing a special necklace dedicated to her husband, Joaquim Valente, and her children.
The 18K yellow gold piece, crafted by Katharina Junkert, featured four diamond letter charms: a “J” for Valente, and “B,” “V” and “A” representing her three kids. She shares Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with ex Tom Brady, and her newborn son, whose full name has not yet been revealed, with Valente.
All four initials are visible in a product photo shared on the jeweler’s Instagram, while Bündchen’s selfie with her twin sister, Patricia, gives a partial glimpse of the sparkling accessory.
This post comes after the model shared rare photos of her baby following her quiet wedding to Valente in December 2025.
“As the new year unfolds, my heart is full of gratitude for the moments spent recharging with my family,” Bündchen, 45, captioned the Instagram carousel on Tuesday, January 13.
The post opened with Bündchen standing in the ocean in a flowy cover-up, arms outstretched, soaking up the sun. Her auburn-haired son is featured in playful moments, from listening to guitar music and doing yoga with his dad to enjoying outdoor fun with his siblings.
“May this year bring you love, health, peace and new adventures. May you find the courage to honor your heart’s calling and to know and love yourself more deeply,” she added. “Wishing you endless blessings and a beautiful journey ahead. Here’s to making 2026 a truly joyful and meaningful year. Sending so much love. 🤍”
The family snapshots follow Bündchen and Valente’s secret wedding on December 3, 2025, at their home in Surfside, Fla.
“He is thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together,” a source told a news outlet about the jiujitsu instructor.
The model and her former trainer started dating in 2023 after being spotted together in November 2022. They began as friends, but romance rumors swirled for months before their relationship was officially confirmed.
“Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario,” an insider said. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”
Before Valente, Bündchen was married to the retired NFL star for 13 years. They split in October 2022 and share custody of their two older children.