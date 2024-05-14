Tom Brady Wouldn't Do a Roast Again Because of How It 'Affected' His 3 Kids: 'I Think It's a Good Lesson for Me as a Parent'
Tom Brady is reflecting on the pros and cons of being subjected to a comedy roast.
While on "The Pivot Podcast," the retired quarterback discussed Netflix's recent The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, admitting that the star-studded night came with some repercussions in his personal life.
"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun," the dad-of-three insisted. "I didn't like the way that it affected my kids."
"So, it's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most," he continued, referring to his and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's kids, Ben, 13, and Vivian, 11, as well as son Jack, 16, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.
The Super Bowl champion, 46, said he wasn't scared of people making fun of him when he first "signed on" for the show because he's always found that laughing is more beneficial than sulking when going through a rough patch.
In fact, Brady explained he turned to comedy during his Deflategate scandal.
"So, I wanted to do the roast because the guy, Jeff Ross, became someone that I knew. And then, you know, you just don't see the full picture all the time," the athlete explained of not realizing his kids could get hurt by the jokes. "So, I think it's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun."
"If we're not laughing about things, we're crying. And I think we should have more fun," noted the star. "What did we love [when in the NFL]? We loved laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and, c'mon man, celebrate other people's success."
As OK! reported, Bündchen didn't find it funny when comedians were poking fun at their divorce and her new relationship with boyfriend Joaquim Valente.
A source told a news outlet that the model, 43, was "deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show. As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."