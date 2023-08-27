Mother of the Year! Gisele Bündchen's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos

Despite her booming career and significant life change after splitting from the NFL star last year, Bündchen publicly vowed to make sure her tots were at the top of her list of priorities.

"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the Brazilian beauty made clear in an Instagram statement confirming her divorce from Brady.