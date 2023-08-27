Mother of the Year! Gisele Bündchen's Cutest Moments With Her Kids: Photos
Gisele Bündchen's children are the center of her universe!
The supermodel, who shares son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, with former husband Tom Brady, never fails to give the public insight into what a devoted mother she is and how much she enjoys spending time with her kids.
Despite her booming career and significant life change after splitting from the NFL star last year, Bündchen publicly vowed to make sure her tots were at the top of her list of priorities.
"We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the Brazilian beauty made clear in an Instagram statement confirming her divorce from Brady.
Bündchen also emphasized her happiness as she and her children have been adjusting to their new life together. "I am loving Miami, I love the sunshine and people are very warm and welcoming, it feels like home," she gushed over the new chapter.
"I am very active, and Miami is all about being outside, so I really enjoy that," shared the runway star. "It also is easier to go to Brazil from here, so my sisters come visit a lot more now which makes me so happy. Vivi is passionate about horses and is very into jumping right now."
"We also love being outdoors and enjoy jumping together on our big trampoline we have in our yard," she continued. "We also love paddle boarding and kayaking, it is so much fun to just be doing things together."
Scroll through the gallery to see Bündchen's cutest moments with her kids.
The 43-year-old appeared happier than ever as her kiddos each gave her a sweet smooch.
Bündchen and her mini-me took a dip in the clear blue ocean.
The Vogue cover girl shared an adorable snaps of her kids and her former stepson, Jack, getting silly on vacation.
Bündchen shared a special meditative moment with her daughter in the great outdoors.
The proud mama took in the sunset with her little boy.