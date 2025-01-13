Pregnant Gisele Bündchen Beams as She Shows Off Growing Bump in Miami: Photos
Gisele Bündchen was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in Miami, Fla., in early January.
The model, who is expecting her first child with partner Joaquim Valente, wore a baggy light sweatshirt, black leggings and a hat as she walked her dogs around the area.
Scroll through the photos below to see more from the star's outing!
As OK! previously reported, in October it was revealed that the Brazil native, who already shares kids Benjamin Rein, 15, and daughter Vivian Lake, 12, with ex-husband Tom Brady, and Valente are about to be parents!
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said in a statement.
Bündchen feels “very lucky” to have met Valente, who is her jiu-jitsu instructor, according to a second source.
“They started out as friends, but have been seriously dating for over a year,” they noted of how their romance progressed. “She’s excited about the baby and feels good. She’s several months along and planning a home birth.”
Now, the two are enjoying life in the Sunshine State.
“Gisele’s very happy in Miami,” another source dished. “She enjoys her life there. Everyone’s thriving.”
"It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," another source dished of the dynamic.
"They were keeping things quiet — but recently there’s been more PDA; they’re happy to be affectionate with each other in public," the insider noted of Bündchen and Valente.
In early January, the author reminisced about the past and what she's looking forward to.
“A new year is a special time to reflect on all that we have learned and what are the new things we want to create in our lives,” she wrote on January 3 on Instagram. “We are each responsible for where we chose to focus our energy and for what we create.”
“May you choose to nurture your energy in ways that fill your heart with love and compassion — for yourself and for others,” she continued. “Wishing you endless blessings and an extraordinary journey ahead. Let’s make 2025 an amazing year! Sending so much love to all.”