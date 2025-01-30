or
Bikini-Clad Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump While Watching the Sunset

gisele bundchen
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen stunned in a bikini as she proudly showed off her baby bump while enjoying the sunset.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Published 7:23 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen is one hot mama!

The Brazilian supermodel took to Instagram to show off her growing baby bump, sharing a heartfelt message with fans months after it was revealed she and boyfriend Joaquim Valente are expecting their first kid together.

Source: @gisele/Instagram
In the dreamy video, Bündchen embraced her surroundings by frolicking on the beach, meditating in a park, hugging a tree, standing in front of a waterfall and watching birds soar across the sky.

However, the highlight was the mom-to-be glowing in a bikini set and an animal-print cover-up skirt, gently cradling her belly while taking in the sunset.

gisele bundchen baby bump
Source: @gisele/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen shared a snap of her growing belly via Instagram.

“Happiness is an inside job. Remember, you are the only one who has the power to create the life you want to live. 🙏,” she captioned the post, using the song “Memories Don’t Fade Away” by Nate Broskii.

Bündchen and Valente, a Jiu-Jitsu instructor, began dating in 2023 following her divorce from Tom Brady. The catwalk queen and the NFL star, who split in October 2022 after 13 years of marriage, first met through mutual friends before tying the knot in 2009.

The former couple shares two children — Benjamin Rein, 14, and Vivian Lake, 11 — while Bündchen also helped raise Brady’s 17-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

gisele bundchen joaquim valente
Source: MEGA

The new couple is reportedly 'happy for this new chapter in their life.'

The news of Bündchen’s third pregnancy reportedly left Brady “shocked” at the time, though he has since come around.

"It was hard to digest at first," a source told Us Weekly, adding that he now feels “ultimately happy for her” and knows she’s a “great mom.”

As for Bündchen and Valente, an insider told People the couple is “happy for this new chapter in their life.”

“They’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family,” the source added.

tom brady gisele bundchen
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and the Brazilian model divorced in 2022.

Just last month, the lovebirds were spotted in Costa Rica, looking smitten as they strolled along the beach. In the sweet moment, Valente was seen cradling her belly as they laughed, kissed and held hands.

gisele bundchen
Source: MEGA

The model is approximately seven or eight weeks pregnant, sources claim.

During their getaway, the two also played a game of paddleball on the sand, with Bündchen rocking a breezy beige set featuring a long-sleeve top that showed a peek of her belly. She completed the outfit with a wrap miniskirt and chic accessories, including a sun hat and sunglasses.

Now, reportedly in her seventh or eighth month of pregnancy, a separate source shared that the Victoria’s Secret model plans to give birth at her Florida mansion, just as she did with her two other children.

