Gisele Bündchen Cuddles Up With Her Dogs As She Spends First Valentine's Day Without Tom Brady

"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," she shared in an Instagram announcement. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."

After Brady announced his first retirement in February 2022, he was back in training only a few weeks later — a decision which deeply hurt his union with Bündchen. "Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," an insider said of her reaction to his most recent decision to end his football career.