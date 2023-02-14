Tom Brady Offers Relationship Advice On Valentine's Day After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady is in his feels this Valentine's Day.
While spending the loved-up holiday sans a Valentine this year following his divorce from wife-of-13-years Gisele Bündchen, the retired NFL pro took the day as an opportunity to share some sound advice with his followers regarding what love is truly about.
"Love is not a transaction," the quote posted to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 14, read. "it is a certain exuberance and sweetness of your emotion."
Brady, 45, followed up his quote by Sadhguru, a popular yogi and mystic, with a series of sweet photos of his children. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shares Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, with Bündchen, as well as 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Alongside the photo of his daughter, the father-of-three wrote "The Sweetest" with several red heart emojis. The post was followed by an adorable sibling snap of Benjamin ruffling his sister's hair while she wrapped her arms around him. The last two snaps feature Jack with two dogs.
Brady's candid post about love comes mere weeks after he announced his retirement — for the second time — from the NFL and months after he and Bündchen announced their divorce.
- Rob Gronkowski Loves That Former Patriots Teammate Tom Brady Is 'Opening Up' & Getting Personal In Retirement
- Kelly Clarkson Pokes Fun At Tom Brady's 'Thirst Traps' While Hosting NFL Honors In Unique Outfits
- Entrepreneur Extraordinaire Laura Baldini Dishes On Designing Bags For Football Wives Like Gisele Bündchen, Brittany Mahomes & More!
“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time spent together,” Brady wrote via Instagram in October 2022. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.”
Rumors of trouble in paradise first started to swirl in August 2022 after the athlete skipped several team practices, chalking his absence up to personal matters.
It was then reported that Brady's decision to un-retire from the NFL last year was the straw that broke the camels back, given that "They had agreed he would retire to focus on the family, then he changed his mind," per a source at the time.
Adding fuel to the fire was an interview Bündchen did that was published amid the mounting split speculation, in which she noted she did her part as a wife and mother in supporting her then-husband's career.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams," she said in the interview published in September 2022, adding that while she feels "very fulfilled" being a wife and mom, she is ready to start pursuing her own dreams.