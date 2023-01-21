Gisele Bündchen Feels 'Supercharged' About Her Modeling Career Following Tom Brady Divorce: Source
Gisele Bündchen is feeling better than ever about her future after her bombshell split from Tom Brady.
The mother-of-two — who shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with the NFL pro — is "fit" and has been "keeping active" over the holidays as she prepares to take the next steps in revitalizing her modeling career.
"She feels a sense of renewal with newfound energy and a happy future outlook," a source spilled. "Her life was in flux for so long and now it is more settled. She is optimistic."
"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," the source notes of Bündchen's high spirits. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."
And the 42-year-old may be feeling energized about more than just her work. As OK! previously reported, Bündchen is taking things slow amid rumors she has sparked a new romance with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
"Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider dished on their relationship status. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
Bündchen called it quits on their 13-year marriage with the football legend last October after rumors swirled the model had butt heads with her ex over his busy career and having to put her own on the backburner.
"Gisele grew increasingly angry that Tom was leaving the work to her. He’d be away during the season and training with the team off-season, and she’d be stuck at home taking care of everything," an insider explained at the time. "Plus, Gisele is a fiercely independent person with her own career, but she couldn’t nurture that part of herself because she had no time."
On October 28, 2022, the former couple finally addressed their split publicly in joint social media messages.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce," Bündchen penned via Instagram. "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always."
