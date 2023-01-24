Single Dad Tom Brady Tours Elite Private School For His Kids After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Now that Tom Brady is out of the playoffs, he can put all of his focus on finding the best education for his children.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was recently spotted touring an elite Miami private school for his three kids as he continues to adjust to his new coparenting lifestyle in the months following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen.
During his visit to the renowned institution, Brady dressed to impress in a scholarly ensemble — which featured khaki pants and a blue button down shirt — as seen in a video obtained by a news publication. Brady also held onto a huge water bottle in an effort to stay hydrated during his trip to find the perfect place for his kids.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN FEELS 'SUPERCHARGED' ABOUT HER MODELING CAREER FOLLOWING TOM BRADY DIVORCE: SOURCE
The 45-year-old was shown around the building's halls by one of the school's administrators, as a security guard trailed behind for precautionary measures.
Brady and Bündchen share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, while the professional athlete is also dad to son Jack, 15, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
The cost for high school students at the elite school is estimated at $46,700 per year, while grades 5 through 8 cost $43,000. Parents with little ones in grades 1 through 4 would owe $36,400, according to prices listed by a news outlet.
The exact name of the private school remains disclosed for security reasons.
The single dad life is the new normal for Brady in the three months after him and his longtime lover parted ways.
GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHARES NEW LIFE MOTTO AFTER DITCHING TOM BRADY
Bündchen and her ex-husband both confirmed their shocking split in separate, but simultaneous, Instagram Story statements.
"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," Brady's message read in part.
"With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve," Bündchen's October 2022 statement similarly noted.
Page Six obtained a video of Brady touring the Miami private school and revealed prices of tuition.