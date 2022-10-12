'Life Has Its Stresses': Tom Brady Admits He's 'Going Through' Tough Times As Gisele Bündchen Divorce Talk Heats Up

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses," Brady continued, adding that he's trying to look at himself and ask, "'Where do I need to commit my time and energy to? And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me.'"

GISELE BUNDCHEN SPOTTED LEAVING LEGAL OFFICE IN MIAMI AS TOM BRADY DIVORCE LOOMS

Though some situations may be harder to cope with than others, the quarterback lamented, "It's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."