Gisele Bündchen Shows Off Her Post-Baby Body While Riding Water Bikes With Partner Joaquim Valente: Photos
Gisele Bündchen looked flawless while soaking up the sun in Miami, Fla., with her partner, Joaquim Valente.
The model, who welcomed her first child with Valente this year, sported a black bathing suit as she rode water bikes with her man.
Bündchen, 44, displayed her toned arms and slim physique — nearly two months after it was revealed she gave birth to a baby boy.
The first name is not known, but his middle name is apparently River, according to a source.
Bündchen's kids all have water-themed middle names. She is also mom to daughter Vivian Lake, 12, and son Benjamin Rein, 15, whom she shares with ex Tom Brady.
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-three is apparently happier than ever these days.
She's "living her best life and it shows,” an insider shared. “A new man and a baby were not on her bucket list, but she’s embracing every second of it.”
According to the insider, Valente is “so different” from the football player. “He’s much more chill and laid-back — but Gisele has no animosity toward her ex. They’re coparenting really well, and she hopes he finds happiness, too."
Fortunately, Bündchen's other children “adore their new baby brother and have really embraced Joaquim as well — Vivian’s even helping to plan their wedding. Gisele feels incredibly grateful for everything," the source said.
For his part, the football star, 47, is enjoying this chapter of his life.
"Tom feels very lucky he has all that money and a big house to call home, and is confident the right lady will come along," another source dished. "But in the meantime, he’ll keep priorities in check and first and foremost the kids."
Though Brady might have been caught off guard by the news of his ex's pregnancy, he's excited for her.
“Tom had to get out his feelings about it and he did it in his own time,” they noted. “There's not a lot of people who see the Tom behind closed doors, but those that do could see he was upset. It was a hard pill to swallow. It was never something he ever thought was going to happen. But she is still the mother of two of his children, so he wants her to be OK."