Celebrities Who Live on Billionaire Bunker: From The Beckhams to Tom Brady and More
Jeff Bezos
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos acquired a $68 million mansion on Indian Creek Island, also known as Billionaire Bunker, in 2023. In the months thereafter, the billionaire expanded his real-estate portfolio, scooping up two more properties worth $79 million and $90 million.
Tom Brady
In 2020, Tom Brady purchased $17 million worth of property on Billionaire Bunker while he was still married to Gisele Bündchen. Although he held onto his Florida waterfront estate following their divorce in October 2022, Bloomberg reported the NFL legend has received whopping bids amid his plans to sell it.
David and Victoria Beckham
David and Victoria Beckham secured an $80 million mansion in the exclusive enclave in 2024. The lavish property features jaw-dropping amenities, including a gym, spa, home theater and outdoor kitchen.
David Guetta
According to The Real Deal, French DJ David Guetta became a Billionaire Bunker resident when he purchased a 15,678-square-foot home listed at $69 million. He reportedly obtained the mansion from Miami Beach developer Todd Michael Glaser and his partners in 2023.
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner
In 2021, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner snapped up a $24 million six-bedroom compound from billionaire Alex Meruelo. Their family relocated to Florida from Washington, D.C., after her political stint during Donald Trump's first administration.
During an interview on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, Ivanka discussed her decision to step away from politics after her tenure as Advisor to the President.
"The main reason I am not going back to serve now is, I know the cost," she said. "And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear. My primary goals were just to, like, be the best freaking mum. Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.' I feel super great about this decision."
Julio Iglesias
Julio Iglesias has been a longtime resident of Billionaire Bunker, purchasing his first home in the prestigious area in 1979.
Per El País, the Spanish singer used five British Virgin Islands companies to acquire several properties on the island, with the current value hitting as much as $112 million.