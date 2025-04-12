Celebrities Who Live on Billionaire Bunker: From The Beckhams to Tom Brady and More

In 2021, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner snapped up a $24 million six-bedroom compound from billionaire Alex Meruelo. Their family relocated to Florida from Washington, D.C., after her political stint during Donald Trump's first administration.

During an interview on "The Skinny Confidential" podcast, Ivanka discussed her decision to step away from politics after her tenure as Advisor to the President.

"The main reason I am not going back to serve now is, I know the cost," she said. "And it's a price that I'm not willing to make my kids bear. My primary goals were just to, like, be the best freaking mum. Every time I had to miss something, I'm like, 'I will never let this happen again in the minute I leave the White House.' I feel super great about this decision."