'Grateful' Gisele Bündchen Shares Rare New Photo of Baby Son as She Celebrates Her 45th Birthday
Gisele Bündchen is ringing in 45 surrounded by the people who matter most.
The supermodel gave fans a rare peek into her low-key birthday celebration on Saturday, July 20, sharing sweet family moments from Rio Grande do Sul — the southernmost state in her native Brazil.
In one heartwarming shot, the model was seen smiling next to boyfriend Joaquim Valente, who held their new baby close as the couple joined loved ones at a long dinner table.
Another photo captured Bündchen and her fraternal twin sister, Patricia Bündchen, showing their matching birthday cakes.
“Haven’t been around here much, but I wanted to take a moment to say thank you for all the warm birthday wishes,” Gisele wrote in her caption.
“I’m so grateful for another trip around the sun and even more grateful to have spent it in nature, surrounded by love and my family,” she added.
She also took a moment to honor her late mom, Vânia Nonnenmacher, who passed away in January 2024 at the age of 75.
“Today is also my mom’s birthday. We miss her deeply, but we know she’s always with us,” Gisele wrote. “I continue to trust and welcome life with an open heart, holding gratitude for all that is still to come.”
She wrapped up the post with a message to fans, writing, “Sending love to everyone. ❤️”
In another pic, the model sat on a patio couch with her baby boy in her lap, cozied up next to her dad, Valdir Bündchen.
Gisele also shared moments with daughter Vivian, 13, — whom she shares with ex-husband Tom Brady. (She is also shares son Benjamin, 16, and stepson Jack, 18, with the athlete.)
One peaceful shot showed the Brazilian bombshell taking in a waterfall while holding her baby in a cream carrier.
She rocked a black baseball cap and off-white sweatshirt, while her son matched in a tiny denim cap and sweater.
To top it off, Gisele posted a handmade birthday card that read "Happy Birthday Mom!!!" in Portuguese — complete with her son's tiny footprint in burgundy paint.
The former Victoria’s Secret Angel welcomed her third child in February, her first with Joaquim.
The couple quietly started dating in June 2023 after forming a close friendship during her divorce from Tom.
Since going public, the pair hasn’t shied away from showing their affection for one another.
Sources say Gisele is “in love” and living her "best life" as she is fully focused on building a future with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor.
“She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore,” an insider dished. “Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”
The source added, “Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels. Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness, health, and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common.”