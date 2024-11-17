Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's Relationship Timeline: Their First Meeting, Infidelity Rumors, Pregnancy Announcement and More
2021: Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Met
Gisele Bündchen collaborated with Joaquim Valente on a photoshoot for Dust in 2021.
"I became really interested in the philosophy [behind practicing jiu-jitsu]. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself," Bündchen, who earned a Brazilian blue belt after she started training that year, said.
Meanwhile, Valente praised the model and noted she was "already aligned with our philosophy" when she started taking classes at the Valente Brothers' martial arts academy.
He added, "She always looked to live her life in a way that was looking to improve herself as a person, and once she understood the philosophy of the 753 code [a set of principles that'll allow you to find peace, happiness and understanding], I think it clicked with a mission and a path that she was already on."
February 2022: Gisele Bündchen Shared a Post About Joaquim Valente
Valente appeared on her social media for the first time when she uploaded a video of her training. She thanked Valente and his brothers at the time for being "awesome teachers" in the academy.
November 2022: Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Were Spotted Together in Public With Her Kids
After news about Bündchen and Tom Brady's divorce emerged, the former Victoria's Secret Angel and her kids had a fun getaway with Valente and other adults at the Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
January 2023: They Had More Outings
Bündchen and Valente made more public outings together as dating rumors intensified, including running together in Costa Rica. They also had a fun time at a beach in the country.
A source told People, "Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario…They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
March 2023: Gisele Bündchen Addressed Dating Rumors
Bündchen set the record straight in a Vanity Fair cover story, firmly shutting down the romance rumors between her and Valente.
"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that [people will] try to attach me to anything," she said. "I'm so grateful to know [Joaquim and his siblings], because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. … It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
Second Quarter of 2023: Dating Rumors Intensified
Although Bündchen denied the dating rumors, things seemingly turned romantic between her and Valente as they were spotted spending more time together.
In May 2023, they went paddleboarding in Miami. They were also seen working out together in a gym around the area the following month.
TMZ then released an exclusive video in August 2023, showing Valente picking up Bündchen at the Miami International Airport following her vacation in Brazil.
March 2024: Gisele Bündchen Dismissed Infidelity Speculation
Reports accused Bündchen of cheating on Brady, claiming she started her entanglement with Valente while she was still married to the athlete. The supermodel soon slammed the speculation and called it "a lie."
"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful. They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified," she told the New York Times during an interview for her cookbook, Nourish.
October 2024: Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Are Expecting Their First Baby
On October 28, a source confirmed that Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first child together.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the insider said in a statement obtained by People.