Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente's Relationship Timeline: Their First Meeting, Infidelity Rumors, Pregnancy Announcement and More

Gisele Bündchen collaborated with Joaquim Valente on a photoshoot for Dust in 2021.

"I became really interested in the philosophy [behind practicing jiu-jitsu]. It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself," Bündchen, who earned a Brazilian blue belt after she started training that year, said.

Meanwhile, Valente praised the model and noted she was "already aligned with our philosophy" when she started taking classes at the Valente Brothers' martial arts academy.

He added, "She always looked to live her life in a way that was looking to improve herself as a person, and once she understood the philosophy of the 753 code [a set of principles that'll allow you to find peace, happiness and understanding], I think it clicked with a mission and a path that she was already on."