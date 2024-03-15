OK Magazine
Gisele Bündchen Is 'Grateful' for Boyfriend Joaquim Valente After Tom Brady Divorce: 'He Makes Her Feel Happy and Alive'

gisele joaquim valente pp
Source: mega;@valenetebrothers/instagram
By:

Mar. 15 2024, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Gisele Bündchen is off the market again after a brief stint being single — and she couldn't be happier!

The Victoria's Secret Angel reportedly starting dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente in June 2023, just nine months after she finalized her divorce from Tom Brady, whom she was married to for more than 13 years.

gisele bundchen and joaquim valente
Source: @valenetebrothers/instagram;mega

Gisele Bündchen is dating jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

"Gisele’s so grateful for Joaquim," a source recently spilled to a news publication of the newfound flames. "They’ve been practically inseparable. He makes her feel happy and s--- and alive, and she’s having fun with him."

While Bündchen has tried to keep her new relationship as private as possible, it seems the pair has a lot in common, as they both moved from Brazil to the United States at a young age.

gisele bundchen in love with new boyfriend joaquin valente
Source: mega

The model divorced Tom Brady in 2022.

According to an online site he shares with his brothers, Valente moved to Miami, Fla., in 2007, which just so happens to be where Bündchen and Brady wound up before calling it quits on their marriage more than a year ago.

Their similarities seem to be what is keeping their spark alive, as a separate source previously admitted, "aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels. Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."

gisele bundchen joaquin in love
Source: @valente-brothers/instagram

Joaquim Valente teaches jiu-jitsu with his brothers.

"Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore. Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it," the insider dished earlier this month, as OK! previously reported.

While their relationship is now romantic, the couple initially "started out as friends," an additional confidante confessed last month.

gisele
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen shares her two kids with ex-husband Tom Brady.

"He was a huge comfort for Gisele while she went through her divorce," the third source expressed. "He is down to earth, kind and inspiring. Gisele was hesitant about dating after the divorce [but] it’s been very natural for her to date Joaquim."

Fans were shocked when news broke about Bündchen pulling the plug on her and Brady's marriage after more than a decade together, however, the exes have remained amicable and continue to cordially co-parent their two kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

The supermodel is also still close with her stepson, Jack, 16, whom Brady welcomed with his ex Bridget Moynahan prior to the athlete and Bündchen's wedding.

Source: OK!

Star spoke to a source about Bündchen's relationship with Valente.

