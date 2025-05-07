or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Tom Brady
NEWS

Tom Brady Calls Netflix Roast a 'Parenting F--- Up' After Gisele Bündchen Jokes Landed Flat

tom brady roast joke didnt land pp
Source: @impaulsive/youtube;MEGA

Tom Brady revealed he 'regrets' how 'The Roast of Tom Brady' impacted his kids.

By:

May 7 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Tom Brady was all smiles during his 2024 Netflix Roast — however, he revealed the negative impact it had on his kids, Benjamin Rein, 15, and Vivian Lake, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen. (He also shares son John "Jack" Edward Thomas with ex Bridget Moynahan.)

In an “IMPAULSIVE” podcast interview from Tuesday, May 6, Brady explained to hosts Logan Paul and Mike Majlak how he didn’t realize until after the comedy special that his kids were affected by it.

tom brady netflix roast parenting f up gisele bundchen jokes
Source: @Impaulsive/YouTube

The former New England Patriots quarterback said he didn't realize how the roast affected his kids until after.

“I regret that my kids had to like, stuff about my kids, for sure,” the former Patriots quarterback said. “Look, you don’t know what to expect. I love laughing at myself. I felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I actually love it. It’s just like, if people make fun of you, I know that I’m good with them. You know?”

He continued, “Like I said earlier, I don’t take myself too serious. But I do understand, like, for my kids, that was really hard. I didn’t realize, you know, there’s some things as a parent you f--- up and you don’t realize until after.”

tom brady netflix roast parenting gisele bundchen jokes
Source: @Impaulsive/YouTube

Tom Brady explained how everyone at the comedy special was on 'cloud nine.'

Tom Brady

Brady let out a big sigh before he went on to explain how The Roast of Tom Brady was a pivotal moment for him. “We’re not perfect parents; you’ll see as you grow up there’s no perfect manual for it, and like, you gotta evaluate yourself as a parent too all the time,” he said.

“So even though I really enjoyed the show, the performances were incredible — when you were in that moment in that theater that night at the Forum, it was electric,” the NFL legend explained. “Like, it was crazy. We got done, and everybody was on cloud nine — and I think that moment, I’ll never forget.”

roast tom brady netflix
Brady added that he’d also “never forget” when he talked to his kids the next day. “I was like, I felt like, you know, a stake through the heart, understandably. They’re protective — of their mom, of their dad, of everybody. You know? They’re like, ‘What was the point of that? Why did you do that?’ So, it’s just, you live and you learn.”

tom brady netflix roast parenting gisele bundchen jokes land flat
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen previously revealed she wanted her ex-husband to be 'the happiest in the world' after their public divorce.

After being married for 13 years, Brady and Bündchen divorced in October 2022. Though there was speculation about their split being caused by his football career, Bündchen shut those rumors down in an interview with Vanity Fair, where she expressed how she wanted him to move on with his life.

“If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me,” the supermodel said. “I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.”

