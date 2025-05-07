Tom Brady Calls Netflix Roast a 'Parenting F--- Up' After Gisele Bündchen Jokes Landed Flat

“I regret that my kids had to like, stuff about my kids, for sure,” the former Patriots quarterback said. “Look, you don’t know what to expect. I love laughing at myself. I felt like I was in the locker room. And the harder people go at me, I actually love it. It’s just like, if people make fun of you, I know that I’m good with them. You know?”

He continued, “Like I said earlier, I don’t take myself too serious. But I do understand, like, for my kids, that was really hard. I didn’t realize, you know, there’s some things as a parent you f--- up and you don’t realize until after.”