Newly Single Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Is 'Recharging With Her Little Ones' Following Divorce From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is catching flights, not feelings!
The 42-year-old model has been enjoying some much-needed rest and relaxation after her highly publicized divorce from her husband of 13 years, Tom Brady, 45, made headlines this year.
"Recharging with my little ones in the country of my ❤️!" the supermodel captioned her Instagram post alongside a series of blissful images from her Brazilian vacation on Sunday, December 18.
In the heartwarming photos, Bündchen and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback's two children — Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — looked thrilled as they played outdoors.
Additionally, the Victoria's Secret Angel couldn't seem more peaceful as she meditated on a cozy gray chair with a stunning ocean view.
Bündchen's trip to Brazil came after her first-of-many solo red carpet appearances since moving on from her longtime marriage.
HOWARD STERN QUESTIONS WHETHER TOM BRADY IS 'GOING SEXLESS' THIS SEASON AFTER GISELE BÜNDCHEN DIVORCE
On Monday, December 12, the blonde bombshell stepped out to Vivara's star-studded anniversary event in a glamorous gold gown — and it wasn't just her dress that was glowing.
The mother-of-two has appeared happier than ever since finalizing her split, as the two appear to be solely focused on themselves and their kids.
And although Bündchen and their little ones have been soaking up the Brazilian sun, Brady is still determined to "be the best" father he can be — even as the heat of football season is fully underway.
- Howard Stern Questions Whether Tom Brady Is 'Going Sexless' This Season After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
- Single Lady Gisele Bündchen Shakes Her Hips & Dances In Birthday Tribute For Hairdresser Harry Josh
- Riding Solo! Gisele Bündchen Glistens In Gold During First Red Carpet Appearance After Tom Brady Divorce
"I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," the NFL star explained during an episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast, ahead of his first Thanksgiving as a divorced parent.
SINGLE LADY GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHAKES HER HIPS & DANCES IN BIRTHDAY TRIBUTE FOR HAIRDRESSER HARRY JOSH
"I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Brady didn't want his children to have divorced parents — despite already sharing his son Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan — and tried to hold onto his marriage as long as he could.
After the duo finally called it quits at the end of October, both separated spouses have shared and shown their commitment to successfully coparenting their kids.