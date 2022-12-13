Riding Solo! Gisele Bündchen Glistens In Gold During First Red Carpet Appearance After Tom Brady Divorce

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," her message concluded, while Brady took to his own Instagram Story, stating, "in recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage."

"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, concluded. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."