Riding Solo! Gisele Bündchen Glistens In Gold During First Red Carpet Appearance After Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen makes the whole place shimmer.
The newly single supermodel stepped out in a glamorous gold ensemble for her first red carpet appearance since finalizing her divorce with Tom Brady.
On Monday, December 12, Bündchen attended lavish jewelry brand Vivara's star-studded anniversary event in Brazil and strutted along the red carpet while radiating her confident persona. The 42-year-old starred in the jewelry brand's 60th anniversary campaign and has been the face of Vivara for several past collections.
REFRESH & RENEW! GISELE BÜNDCHEN REMODELS NEW LAVISH MIAMI MANSION AFTER TOM BRADY DIVORCE
In video's on both her and the company's Instagram Stories, the Victoria's Secret Model seemed happier than ever as she conquered the night in a sleek and sexy look.
Bündchen's floor-length dress featured intricate off the shoulder straps and captivated guests with an alluring cutout beneath her breasts. The chic couture was made complete with open-toed gold heels, a matching chunky statement necklace and a curled high ponytail.
HAPPIER THAN EVER? NEWLY SINGLE GISELE BÜNDCHEN GLOWS AS SHE SPENDS DAY WITH KIDS FOLLOWING TOM BRADY DIVORCE
The single mom's red carpet debut came shortly after Bündchen and her children, Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10 — whom she shares with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback — flew into the blonde bombshell's home country earlier that day.
Brady remains at home in Florida, as the former couple seems to be cooperatively maintaining their coparenting agreement.
The estranged duo confirmed their divorce and detailed their new single mom and dad roles on Friday, October 28, in nearly identical Instagram announcements.
Bündchen's statement at the time read, "with much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue coparenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve."
"The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish for the best for Tom always," her message concluded, while Brady took to his own Instagram Story, stating, "in recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage."
"We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve," the NFL star, 45, concluded. "We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration."