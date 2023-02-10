Gisele Bündchen 'In Such A Good Place' Post Tom Brady Marriage, Spills Source
Doing better than ever. Without the weight of a marriage holding her down, Gisele Bündchen appears to be thriving in her newly single era.
"She really is in such a good place," an insider recently spilled to a news outlet of the 42-year-old model. "She has been working a lot and just loves it."
Bündchen was spotted out and about in Miami on Thursday, February 9, looking like the ultimate model-off-duty in a navy blue workout set and sunglasses. She was accompanied by an apparent new furry friend, as she and her gorgeous dog were photographed taking on the Miami streets.
Another source shared a similar remark last month about the mother-of-two's next chapter, noting the model "knows she made the right decision in her life" and that she's "starting over in a good frame of mind," feeling "confident, strong and better than she has in a long, long time."
Meanwhile, Bündchen isn't the only one who seems to be doing OK after she and Tom Brady divorced in October 2022 following 13 years of marriage.
The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback also appears to be enjoying this new stage of his life now that he said goodbye to the NFL "for good" following his first retirement announcement that saw him return to the league shortly after.
Brady kicked off his retirement life with a thirst trap that left the public begging for more NSFW content from the Super Bowl pro.
Earlier this week, Brady nearly broke the internet when he shared a shirtless mirror selfie in nothing but boxers. The 45-year-old positioned one of his hands directly over his manhood, while the other held onto his iPhone to take the picture.
As for what's next for Brady — aside from maybe taking some more sexy snaps — he recently said on his podcast that he's looking "forward to exploring a lot of other parts of life that have been put aside for a time being."
Admitting "There's a lot of emotions" that come with hanging up his jersey after more than 20 years in the league, Brady declared he's "doing great, in a great space and excited for what's ahead."
