Flawless Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Toned Figure & Impressive Abs While Celebrating Carnival In Brazil: Photos!

The mom-of-two, 42, looked absolutely stunning while partying it up on Sunday, February 19, wearing her tresses down in her signature beachy waves. The star also showed off her svelte figure in an off-the-shoulder cropped graphic tee and white jeans, and it seemed that the skinny belt she wore was actually a piece of fabric from her cut shirt.

As OK! reported, Bündchen "is in such a good place" since she and Tom Brady split this past October, and she's even putting in extra effort to revive her career. "She has been working a lot and just loves it," an insider told one news outlet.