Flawless Gisele Bündchen Flaunts Toned Figure & Impressive Abs While Celebrating Carnival In Brazil: Photos!
Letting loose! Over the weekend, single lady Gisele Bündchen had a ball while celebrating Carnival in her home country of Brazil.
The model shared plenty of footage from the festivities, where she danced alongside pals and took in over-the-top parades.
The mom-of-two, 42, looked absolutely stunning while partying it up on Sunday, February 19, wearing her tresses down in her signature beachy waves. The star also showed off her svelte figure in an off-the-shoulder cropped graphic tee and white jeans, and it seemed that the skinny belt she wore was actually a piece of fabric from her cut shirt.
As OK! reported, Bündchen "is in such a good place" since she and Tom Brady split this past October, and she's even putting in extra effort to revive her career. "She has been working a lot and just loves it," an insider told one news outlet.
"She is supercharged about her career in the next few months," a separate insider shared. "She is busy making decisions and feels happy and more settled than she has in a long time."
The bombshell may also have a special someone in her life, as one two different occasions, she's been spotted in Costa Rica with her Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The duo sparked romance rumors upon the first sighting of them together, where her and Brady's kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, tagged along, but sources claimed the two seem to be more platonic — at least for now.
"Gisele adores and trusts him and has been spending a lot of time with him, but I don't think it's a traditional dating scenario," an insider explained to a news outlet. "They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table."
Meanwhile, Brady, 45, is focused on himself and their kids now that he's officially retired from the NFL.
"My friend says, 'The future happens a day at a time.' And I think with any great chapter that ends, there's other great opportunities ahead," the athlete said on a recent episode of his podcast. "I'll feel some different things I'm sure as things go along, but I'm doing great, in a great space and excited for what's ahead. There's a lot of emotions."