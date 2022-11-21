Gisele Bündchen Steps Out Solo In NYC After Sparking Romance Rumors During Sweet Escape To Costa Rica
Gisele Bündchen has returned from her sweet retreat in Costa Rica following her divorce from Tom Brady.
The supermodel was seen flying solo for the first time since making headlines earlier this month for her family vacation — sans her ex-husband — where she was spotted out and about multiple times with her good-looking fitness trainer, Joaquim Valente.
On Saturday, November 19, Bündchen, who shares Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, was spotted stopping by her and Brady's New York City townhouse before heading to the airport.
GET TO KNOW GISELE BÜNDCHEN'S RUMORED NEW BEAU, MIAMI-BASED JIU-JITSU INSTRUCTOR JOAQUIM VALENTE
With a grey patterned headscarf over her blonde hair and oversized shades covering her eyes, Bündchen donned cargo pants and a leather jacket for her flight, as seen in photos.
Her New York City sighting comes just one week after she sparked romance rumors with her Brazilian trainer, as they were first spotted strolling along a Costa Rica beach with her offspring. Despite only recently making headlines for their alleged brewing romance, Valente has been in Bündchen and her kids' lives for a while.
Bündchen previously explained she met Valente through her son after Benjamin took an interest in the martial art sport. She and the trainer did a 2021 photoshoot together, suggesting that they have been linked for some time now.
"When I brought him to the first class and started talking with Joaquim, I realized that it was much more than self-defense. I became really interest [in] the philosophy," the mother-of-two explained of the passion she felt after learning more about the sport. "It felt very much in line with what I believe in and look for in my life, and how I have a path to develop and become the best version of myself.”
It seems Valente joined the crew in Costa Rica to help the matriarch and her brood keep up with their martial arts skills while they were away.
Bündchen and Brady finalized their divorce on Friday, October 28, confirming their split later that day with statements to their respective Instagram accounts. And while Brady didn't contest his former wife's filing following their 13 years of marriage, OK! learned he was absolutely devastated that the cover girl decided to pull the plug on their relationship.
SEE YA! TOM BRADY WIPES GISELE BUNDCHEN & KIDS FROM TWITTER AFTER MODEL WAS SPOTTED WITH JIU JITSU INSTRUCTOR
Brady "didn't want the kids to have divorced parents," said a source after their split. "This was not Tom's idea. This was never Tom's idea."