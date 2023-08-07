OK Magazine
Gisele Bündchen Admits She's 'Recharged and Inspired' as Tom Brady and Irina Shayk's Romance Heats Up

Aug. 7 2023

Gisele Bündchen is back from Brazil and feeling better than ever!

The supermodel gushed about how refreshed she feels following her trip to her home country amid her ex-husband Tom Brady's new romance with Irina Shayk.

gisele tom split
Source: mega

“What a magical place!” she captioned an Instagram carousel from her trip on Sunday, August 6. "I am so recharged and inspired."

Bündchen's trip included views from beautiful heights, meditation, picnics, bike riding and more.

The much-needed break from her everyday life comes after she was reportedly left upset after Brady made headlines for having a sleepover with Bradley Cooper's ex.

giseleswing ig
Source: @gisele/instagram

According to a source, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was "not happy at all" about the photographs of the retired NFL pro driving the model to and from his Los Angeles home and Hotel Bel-Air last month.

However, another insider pointed out that Brady and Shayk's rumored new fling may be “helpful to [Bündchen’s] freedom" after the former power couple announced their divorce in October 2022.

Despite going their separate ways, Brady and Bündchen have been amicably coparenting their two kids together: Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10.

Since finalizing their divorce after 13 years together, the former flames have both been linked to new partners, with Bündchen sparking romance rumors with jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente.

tombradyirina
Source: mega
Source: OK!

Meanwhile, Brady sparked romance speculation with Kim Kardashian in June before he was linked to Shayk, with the two hitting it off at Joe Nahmad’s wedding to Madison Headrick in May.

So far, Brady and Shayk's blossoming relationship seems to be going off without a hitch, with a source explaining: "[Tom] feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about."

It may be too soon to tell if Shayk will be taking Brady off the market, as another insider squealed that the newly single hunk isn't looking for an exclusive relationship at this time.

"He knows he’s one of the most eligible bachelors on the scene and is living it up!" they pointed out.

