Seeing Red: Gisele Bündchen Fuming Over Tom Brady's Rumored New Romance With Irina Shayk, Spills Source
Models at war? Tom Brady was recently caught having what appeared to be a sleepover with Irina Shayk — and his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, is apparently far from pleased about the whole ordeal.
An insider spilled on Monday, July 24, that the former Victoria's Secret Angel is "not happy at all" about the photographs of her former husband looking cozy with Bradley Cooper's ex over the weekend.
However, another source squealed that Brady and Shayk's rumored new fling is “helpful to [Bündchen’s] freedom.”
Bündchen and Brady shocked the world last year when they announced in an October 2022 statement that they finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. Since their demise, the supermodel has sparked romance rumors with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente — though the two have yet to confirm whether they are just friends or something more.
Meanwhile, there have been whispers that Brady and Kim Kardashian have been getting flirty — claims that appear to be nothing more than rumors.
However, there is photo proof to back Brady and Shayk's new fling, as they were caught acting super flirtatious following an apparent sleepover in Los Angeles on Friday, July 21. The retired NFL player was seen picking Shayk up from Hotel Bel-air on Friday afternoon to bring her back to his California estate.
According to an eyewitness, the pair didn't leave the home until the next morning, when Brady was seen driving Shayk back to her hotel wearing the same outfit she came in the night before.
They were spotted together again the following day, with Brady once again scooping Shayk up from her hotel to bring her back to his. In the car on the drive to his home, the handsome hunk was seen caressing the brunette bombshell's face while his vehicle was stopped at a red light.
And while Brady's ex-wife may not be loving his new romance, it's safe to say Shayk is feeling otherwise, as it was reported in June that she was "throwing herself" at the Super Bowl pro at the wedding of Joe Nahmad and Madison Headrick.
“She followed him around all weekend," spilled a source.
TMZ spoke to sources about Bündchen's upset.