Stating the Obvious: Irina Shayk 'Very Excited' About Romance With 'Dream Guy' Tom Brady
Irina Shayk could not be happier about her budding romance with Tom Brady!
According to sources close to the supermodel, 37, things have been going well with the former New England Patriots quarterback, 46, after first linking up at a wedding in Sardinia, Italy, in June.
Per sources, Shayk has been "impressed with Tom" since they began their summer romance. "He is her dream guy. She loves dating him," the insider spilled.
Although the famous duo has been navigating their hectic work schedules to be together, the Vogue cover girl — who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 6, with ex Bradley Cooper — has been more than willing to put in the extra miles for their love.
"They work around their schedules and meet up wherever they can," the source explained of Shayk and Brady, who has three kids of his own. "Irina doesn't mind traveling to see him. She is very excited about their relationship."
Last week, the impending Hollywood power couple was spotted leaving the Twenty Two Hotel in London separately, but they appeared to have hung out while in the U.K. As OK! previously reported, Shayk and Brady were first seen in Los Angeles in July after reportedly spending the night together.
Per their inner circle, the retired athlete invited the runway star to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" for one of their first dates. "There is an attraction," the source spilled, noting Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" their summer love kicked off.
Luckily for Shayk, the California native has been just as thrilled by their potential future together. "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," an insider said. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."
