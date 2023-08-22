Stating the Obvious: Irina Shayk 'Very Excited' About Romance With 'Dream Guy' Tom Brady

Per their inner circle, the retired athlete invited the runway star to "fly out and meet up in Los Angeles" for one of their first dates. "There is an attraction," the source spilled, noting Brady and Shayk "have never been involved romantically before" their summer love kicked off.

Luckily for Shayk, the California native has been just as thrilled by their potential future together. "Tom is really ecstatic that this is happening, he feels that they totally get each other, and he really finds her extremely interesting, entrepreneurial, and [she] has a clever sense of humor that really appeals to everything he is all about," an insider said. "She is not just a fling; he really wants to make this work."