Unbothered Gisele Bündchen Cruises Past Ex Tom Brady's House While Water-Biking With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Composite photo of Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente.
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente water-biked past Tom Brady's house.

By:

Aug. 26 2024, Published 5:50 p.m. ET

Is there anything more romantic than a stroll past your ex's house?

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, were spotted in Miami water-biking together right past Tom Brady's lavish mansion.

gisele bundchen joaquim
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente have been dating since June 2023

The supermodel, 44, and the jiu-jitsu instructor — who have been dating since June 2023 — looked relaxed as they peddled the machines in the Florida waters near where Bündchen's ex-husband, 47, resides.

As OK! previously reported, the couple and Brady have been adjusting to their blended family lifestyle.

"Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim," an insider explained. "He's enjoying his own life and dating around."

unbothered gisele bundchen cruises past ex tom brady house joaquim valente
Source: @JOAQUIMVALENTEJIU/INSTAGRAM

Joaquim Valente was Gisele Bündchen's kids' jiu-jitsu instructor, per a source.

Bündchen and the fitness expert were plagued by split rumors earlier this summer after the former New England Patriots quarterback's controversial roast. However, they're very much together.

"There was a cooling-off phase, but they’re very much back together now," a source spilled. "The attention and scrutiny they got from Tom Brady’s roast made them take a step back, but once the dust settled they realized how much they love each other."

"They’re still a solid unit. The roast just threw them for a loop because Joaquim is so private, and he didn’t like being the butt of a joke. Nor did Gisele!" the insider revealed.

unbothered gisele bundchen cruises past ex tom brady house joaquim valente pp
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady divorced in 2022.

During the special, host Kevin Hart was the first to crack a joke about Brady and the Brazilian beauty's broken union and her new romance with Valente.

"You know who also f---ed their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach," the funny man joked during the show. "Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

During Nikki Glaser's set, she said, "You have seven rings. Well, eight now that Gisele gave hers back."

gisele bundchen joaquim
Source: MEGA

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both reside in Miami.

Despite the booming viewership, Bündchen, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11 with Brady, was not amused by the sarcastic quips.

"Tom’s roast was a phenomenal success, but Gisele says he basically sold out his family for an easy paycheck," a source claimed. "She is still furious and telling people Tom never took her or, more importantly, his children’s feelings into consideration."

Source: OK!
"Tom wants to have a good relationship with Gisele," a separate insider added of the aftermath of the Netflix special. "He wants them to have closure and be in a good place."

TMZ obtained the photos of Bündchen and Valente.

