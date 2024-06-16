Gisele Bündchen Packs on the PDA With Boyfriend Joaquim Valente Despite Split Rumors
Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are shutting down split rumors.
On Saturday, June 15, the supermodel, 43, was spotted packing on the PDA with the jiu-jitsu instructor during a romantic stroll in their Surfside, Fla., neighborhood despite rumors the pair had gone their separate ways.
In the snaps, Bündchen wrapped her arm around Valente as she held her dog's leash with her other hand. The fitness guru seemed to comfort his partner as he placed his hand on her waist.
The loving display between the couple, who began dating last year, comes as speculation has run rampant that the two had split due to the intense attention from Tom Brady's recent roast. "The spotlight was too much for him,” the insider claimed of Valente.
"Joaquim’s a regular guy. He’s not used to all the attention he was getting," the source alleged. "Joaquim became part of the joke. People actually started asking him if he was the reason for their divorce. He hated that."
Despite the comedy event for her ex-husband, 46, being in good fun, Bündchen felt that it deeply affected her life. "She blames the break on Tom," the insider claimed. "By agreeing to do the roast, he basically put a target on Joaquim’s back."
The Netflix special certainly made waves, especially when it came to raking Brady over the coals for his 2022 divorce from the cover girl. "You know who also f----- their coach? Gisele, she f---ed her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?" Kevin Hart sarcastically said during the event.
However, Bündchen wasn't thrilled. "[She’s] deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening's roast show," an insider spilled in the days after the roast. "As always, [Bündchen's] priority is to support her children who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted."
Even the former New England patriots quarterback admitted how tough the jokes were. "Those were the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. But we woke up and we saw the next day. I tried to keep a smiley, happy face out there [because] everybody worked really hard with the production,” Brady said in a recent interview. “There were a lot of fun things about the night, but at the same time, there were a few things that were tough hits, but again, we survived.”