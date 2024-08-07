Tom Brady Wants to 'Be Cordial' With Gisele Bündchen's Boyfriend Joaquim Valente as Couple's Romance Becomes 'More Serious'
Tom Brady has no ill will toward ex-wife Gisele Bündchen's boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
According to a source, the model's romance with the jiu-jitsu trainer is "getting more serious," so the former NFL star doesn't want any tension with the couple after their past rumored turmoil.
"Tom just wants things to be cordial and respectful between him and Joaquim," the source told a news outlet.
The insider added that the dad-of-three, 47, isn't preoccupied with what his ex-wife has been up to, as "he's enjoying his own life and dating around."
As OK! reported, the Brazilian beauty's new romance reportedly began last year, but a report claimed that the retired quarterback was once suspicious about the timeline of their relationship since they started working together before her split from Brady was finalized.
However, the mother-of-two, 44, denied the gossip, calling cheating rumors "a lie."
"This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful," she expressed in a March interview. "They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified."
Despite her denial, the Victoria's Secret stunner's romance with Valente was a hot topic during Brady's ruthless comedy roast on Netflix in May.
Host Kevin Hart was one of the first to take a jab at the drama, telling Brady, "You sometimes got to f--- your coach. You know who else f----- their coach? Gisele. She f----- that karate man."
"I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming?" the comedian quipped. "Eight f------ karate classes a day. … Eight karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt. F--- Tom. The only bruises she had were on her a--. everybody should have known it."
While Bündchen wasn't happy about the jokes, she and Valente came out unscathed in the end.
"The attention and scrutiny they got from Tom Brady’s roast made them take a step back, but once the dust settled they realized how much they love each other. They’re still a solid unit," one insider shared. "The roast just threw them for a loop because Joaquim is so private, and he didn’t like being the butt of a joke. Nor did Gisele!"
Entertainment Tonight reported on how Brady feels about his ex-wife's new romance.