Tom Brady's Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan Bury the Hatchet Over Netflix Roast: Both Agree Athlete 'Was Inconsiderate and Careless'
Did Tom Brady’s roast bring his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan together?
According to an insider, the Netflix special has given the two moms a common enemy in their former flame.
“Tom’s relationship with both her and Gisele is very tense now,” the insider said of Moynahan, who shares son Jack, 16, with the NFL alum.
“She feels bad for Gisele and the kids and told her so. They both agree that Tom was inconsiderate and careless and absolutely put them in the line of fire,” the source said of a conversation had between the pair of women.
Brady has since expressed that the experience was “bittersweet” and even admitted he felt bad about the rude jokes regarding his family.
“He’s trying to make it up to the kids, Gisele and Bridget, but it’s an uphill battle,” the insider added of the football star, 46, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen. “Nothing he says or does can fix the damage.”
Some of the comments that offended the models included the mentioning of Bündchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.
“How did you not see this coming?” Kevin Hart, 44, quipped. “Eight f------ karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt!”
Moynahan was mentioned by comedian Nikki Glaser, who said, “Tom...you retired, then came back, then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” referencing when the athlete split from the brunette beauty in 2006 and started dating Bündchen despite Moynahan being with child.
As OK! previously reported, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Brady revealed what was going through his mind during the televised event.
“I thought everybody brought their A-game and I think for me, just being up there with all my teammates was really an incredible moment,” he confessed. “Those were the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. But we woke up and we saw the next day.”
“I tried to keep a smiley, happy face out there [because] everybody worked really hard with the production,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner noted. “There were a lot of fun things about the night, but at the same time, there were a few things that were tough hits, but again, we survived.”
Despite the roast not going as he planned, Brady has since moved on.
“I [will] have a fun time tonight. I’m actually in Boston [because] we have a big induction ceremony tonight,” he said at the time. “It’ll be quite different than it was a month ago when we were out in Los Angeles. It’ll be all great things [this time].”
Life & Style reported on the source's claims.