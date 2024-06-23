OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Exes
OK LogoNEWS

Tom Brady's Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan Bury the Hatchet Over Netflix Roast: Both Agree Athlete 'Was Inconsiderate and Careless'

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jun. 23 2024, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Did Tom Brady’s roast bring his exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan together?

According to an insider, the Netflix special has given the two moms a common enemy in their former flame.

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady patriots
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's roast aired on May 5.

“Tom’s relationship with both her and Gisele is very tense now,” the insider said of Moynahan, who shares son Jack, 16, with the NFL alum.

“She feels bad for Gisele and the kids and told her so. They both agree that Tom was inconsiderate and careless and absolutely put them in the line of fire,” the source said of a conversation had between the pair of women.

Article continues below advertisement

Brady has since expressed that the experience was “bittersweet” and even admitted he felt bad about the rude jokes regarding his family.

“He’s trying to make it up to the kids, Gisele and Bridget, but it’s an uphill battle,” the insider added of the football star, 46, who shares son Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Bündchen. “Nothing he says or does can fix the damage.”

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady mothers day
Source: @tombrady/Instagram

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Some of the comments that offended the models included the mentioning of Bündchen’s romance with her jiujitsu instructor boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.

“How did you not see this coming?” Kevin Hart, 44, quipped. “Eight f------ karate classes a day and she’s still a white belt!”

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady patriots
Source: MEGA

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady share one son.

Article continues below advertisement

Moynahan was mentioned by comedian Nikki Glaser, who said, “Tom...you retired, then came back, then retired, I get it. It’s hard to walk away from something that isn’t your pregnant girlfriend,” referencing when the athlete split from the brunette beauty in 2006 and started dating Bündchen despite Moynahan being with child.

As OK! previously reported, in a recent interview with Us Weekly, Brady revealed what was going through his mind during the televised event.

MORE ON:
Exes
Article continues below advertisement
bridget moynahan
Source: MEGA

Bridget Moynahan and Tom Brady dated from 2004-2006.

Article continues below advertisement

“I thought everybody brought their A-game and I think for me, just being up there with all my teammates was really an incredible moment,” he confessed. “Those were the hardest hits I’ve ever taken in my life. But we woke up and we saw the next day.”

“I tried to keep a smiley, happy face out there [because] everybody worked really hard with the production,” the seven-time Super Bowl winner noted. “There were a lot of fun things about the night, but at the same time, there were a few things that were tough hits, but again, we survived.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

Despite the roast not going as he planned, Brady has since moved on.

“I [will] have a fun time tonight. I’m actually in Boston [because] we have a big induction ceremony tonight,” he said at the time. “It’ll be quite different than it was a month ago when we were out in Los Angeles. It’ll be all great things [this time].”

Life & Style reported on the source's claims.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.