Gisele Bündchen's New Boyfriend Joaquim Valente 'Keeps Everything He Needs' at Model’s $9 Million Miami Mansion as Romance Heats Up
Gisele Bündchen's new boyfriend is making himself at home!
According to insiders, the supermodel's man Joaquim Valente has been spending quite a bit of time at her $9 million Miami mansion as the pair have become inseparable.
"They wake up, work out, make breakfast, and either spend the day together or do their own things and meet up later," the source spilled of the couple.
"Joaquim has his own place still but he’s rarely there, he keeps most everything he needs at Gisele’s," the insider added of Bündchen and Valente slowly blending their lives.
After the duo sparked romance rumors in late 2022 following her divorce from Tom Brady, they made their relationship official last year. "She adores him and is comfortable with their relationship being out in the open," the insider explained. "Everything is going so well.”
The cover girl and the jiu-jitsu instructor first met in December 2021, which sparked rumors she may have stepped out on her marriage to the former New England Patriots quarterback with Valente. However, Bündchen recently made it clear she never cheated on Brady.
"That’s a lie,” she stated in a recent interview. "This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful.”
"They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family,” the mother-of-two — who shares kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with the ex-NFL star — continued. “Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified. No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”
Now the matriarch has been focused on this new chapter of her life with the fitness instructor. "Gisele’s in love and she’s not looking back. She and Joaquim are so happy together that they refuse to hide it anymore," an insider dished. "Their chemistry is off the charts, and they no longer care who knows about it.”
"Aside from their super-steamy physical attraction, Gisele and Joaquim connect on many different levels," they added. "Their Brazilian culture is probably No. 1, but their love of fitness and health and their shared sense of humor give them even more in common."
Luckily for Bündchen, her kids love the new person in their life. "It’s so hard with divorce, but the kids know they’re together now. They really like Joaquim," the insider claimed.
Star spoke with sources close to Bündchen.