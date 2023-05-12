Tom Brady Upset Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen is 'Flourishing' Without Him
Since Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen announced their divorce in October 2022, the model has been amping up her career and attending a bevy of Hollywood shindigs — something that has the dad-of-three filled with jealousy.
"Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," a pal of the retired athlete recently spilled to a publication.
These days, Brady, 45, is spending his time relaxing with his children and working on other projects, but the Brazil native, 42, feels like she now has the freedom to do things she always wanted but never had the chance to.
"She's back to work," a separate source previously told another outlet. "[When she was with Tom,] she was just focusing on being a mom. With all their moves [because he changed teams] and everything, you have to be in mom mode. She's really happy just enjoying her new chapter."
Over the past several months, Bündchen has hit the Met Gala and was seen posing for beachside photoshoots as well as those for high-end brands like Louis Vuitton and Vanity Fair.
The star herself even hinted at pursuing more of her stalled dreams now that her kids are getting older during a 2022 interview.
"I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom]. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that," the bombshell explained prior to their split being publicized. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose."
While Brady is allegedly only just getting back into the dating scene, rumors swirled for months that the stunning runway pro took her friendship with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente to the next level.
Bündchen had played coy on the romance speculation, but she did praise the trainer and his colleagues, gushing in a March 2023 interview, "I'm so grateful to know all of them."
"Not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially," the Victoria's Secret alum shared. "He's our teacher and, most importantly, he's a person that I admire and that I trust. It's so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."
