Giuliana Rancic Revisits 'Traumatizing' Relationship With Jerry O'Connell After Actor 'Downplayed' Their Romance: 'I Was Left to Pick Up the Pieces'

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Giuliana Rancic exposed her "traumatizing" relationship with Jerry O'Connell after the Jerry Maguire alum claimed he had a "fuzzy memory" of their breakup. Rancic, 51, fired back at her ex of more than 20 years on the Wednesday, July 29, episode of "Bill and Giuliana: The Podcast," accusing him of "downplaying" their year-long romance. "For a year and a half — except for the one breakup — we were together 24/7 every day, every night," she said of the former couple who began dating in 2003. "You could listen to his interview and think maybe this was an easy relationship, he was dating a bunch of girls, but no. It was a real relationship." O'Connell, 52, had dished on their romance to Kelly Ripa on her podcast "Let's Talk Off-Camera." He alleged that the "relationship was not like that," indicating a lack of serious commitment.

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Source: MEGA Giuliana Rancic recalled being in a committed relationship with actor Jerry O'Connell.

But to Rancic's recollection, the young couple said "I love you" to one another constantly, and to her knowledge, were in a totally monogamous relationship. That was until photos surfaced of O'Connell and Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell hand-in-hand while they were filming a movie together in London. “It was, like, the most shocking moment of my life,” Rancic recalled. “I walked into a voiceover booth and fell to the ground, crying hysterically. It was awful. So upsetting and so devastating.” When she called O'Connell to confront him about the pictures, Rancic alleged that the actor said he didn't "know what to tell her."

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Source: MEGA Giuliana Rancic revealed she was 'left to pick up the pieces' of their relationship.

"I was left to pick up the pieces of what was literally a perfect relationship for a year," Rancic said. A year later, when O'Connell's romance with the singerl fell apart, Rancic alleged the actor came crawling back to her, even turning up at her apartment building in tears. "I am so sorry. I made the biggest mistake of my life. I don’t know what I was thinking," she recalled O'Connell saying. "Please take me back. You’re the love of my life."

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Why Did Giuliana Rancic and Jerry O'Connell Break Up?

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell and Giuliana Rancic briefly rekindled their relationship after their breakup.

The couple reconciled for only a few short months before Rancic "couldn't get in touch" with O'Connell after he came home from a Maxim Hot 100 Party in Las Vegas. O'Connell told Ripa that Rancic showed up "unannounced" at his condominium that day, where he ended things for good. "I broke up with her through an intercom because Giuliana Rancic came to my condominium," O’Connell spilled. "I was not expecting Giuliana Rancic to come to said condominium." He admitted he had another woman with him when she arrived and was trying to avoid a "confrontation." "Thank goodness, buzzer, gate, security. I paid a pretty hefty homeowners’ fee for these things. Cameras and everything," he explained. "Notice no one had a key, so the relationship was not like that."

Source: MEGA Giuliana Rancic called her final breakup with Jerry O'Connell 'devastating.'