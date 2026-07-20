Jerry O'Connell Weighs in on John Stamos Blindsiding Rebecca Romijn by Exposing Divorce in Tell-All Memoir: 'She Was Very Upset'

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Jerry O'Connell, 52, revealed his wife's reaction to her chapter in ex-husband John Stamos' tell-all memoir, If You Would Have Told Me. Rebecca Romijn, 53, was married to Stamos, 62, between 1998 and 2005 before settling down with O'Connell in 2007. O'Connell weighed in on Romijn feeling "blindsided' by the "demise" of their seven-year marriage being included in the book on the July 20 episode of Kelly Ripa's podcast "Let's Talk Off Camera."

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'You Gotta Put That in There'

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell was understanding after John Stamos included his split from Rebecca Romjin in his book.

"Getting back to Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos’ relationship, my wife was very upset that John Stamos wrote a memoir, which was riveting. It’s terrific. I’m sure you can get it," he told Ripa. "But there was a chapter about the demise of their marriage." O'Connell said the chapter "really upset" his wife, though he understood why Stamos included it. "Now, if you’re gonna write a memoir and you’re John Stamos, you gotta put that in there, you know?" O'Connell reasoned.

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'I Was Sort of Blindsided'

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell revealed he doesn't 'believe' his wife was told about her inclusion in the book.

Ripa asked the Jerry Maguire actor if Stamos gave Romijn a heads-up before including the details of their private breakup in his 2023 book. "That’s up to my wife to tell you. I don’t believe he did, but that’s up to my wife to tell you if my wife had a heads-up," he responded. "I don’t believe my wife had a heads-up." Months after the book first came out, Romijn recalled being "blindsided" by her inclusion in the revealing memoir. "I was very surprised by all of that, incredibly shocked, actually. I was sort of blindsided by it," she told Entertainment Tonight in 2024. "But you know, I don’t really want to help him sell his books based on those headlines. So that’s all I really want to say about it."

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Source: MEGA John Stamos and Rebecca Romijn were married from 1998 to 2005.

In the book, Stamos recalls being "shattered" by his marriage to Romijn, even referring to his ex-wife as the "Devil." “In my mind back then, she was the Devil, and I just hated her,” he wrote. “I couldn’t believe how much I hated her, and it ruined my life." "Looking back, and I talk about it, because it’s one of the steps in A.A. where the fourth step is you lay out all your grievances," he continued. "Everything that people did to you. I go like, ‘None.’”

Source: MEGA Jerry O'Connell has no bad blood with John Stamos despite his history with his wife.