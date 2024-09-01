Glen Powell Fans Lose It Over Him Flexing His Muscles at University of Texas Football Game: Photo
Glen Powell continues to turn up the heat!
The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 35, sent his fans into a frenzy over his toned physique while making an appearance at a recent University of Texas football game.
"GLEN POWELL TEXAS LONGHORNS ERA IS BACK BABY!!!!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside a picture of the Hollywood hunk at the match.
"This dude is so hot I am immediately a fan of whatever team he supports," a second person gushed over Powell.
"The strategic bottom hem tuck…good lord," another person said of his look.
The Anyone but You alum has become the darling of Tinseltown in the last year. However, people in Powell's inner circle claim he's looking for a more grounded life. "For all his success, the one thing that’s missing is a girlfriend," a source claimed. "A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy."
"The biggest red flag is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world," the insider pointed out. "It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is!"
The Scream Queens actor recently got candid about his swift rise to fame and how it's affected his personal life. "I don’t know if I could bring someone into [my life]...in a healthy way, even if I tried," he revealed to Gayle King during a sit-down. "I really want kids."
In a separate interview, Powell doubled down on wanting a quieter life. "I literally felt like a commodity for the first time,” he explained in an interview earlier this year. "I started to think, This may be a problem.”
"I don’t want to be that guy that wakes up 50 years old and didn’t let anybody along for the ride. I don’t think it’ll ever be me because I look at my parents — and I want kids. I really want that. So, I don’t think that’ll happen, but I understand how it could happen," the A-lister added.
Despite his desire to settle down, he's extremely grateful for his success. "It’s the thing that I’ve always wanted to do, my whole life. You’re right, to be a part of movies and to be making movies is really tough. To be able to take something that you feel really passionate about, something that feels near and dear to your heart, and to be able to bring that to the screen and for it to affect audiences on a major level, is a dream come true," he said in a 2023 interview.