or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Glen Powell
OK LogoNEWS

Glen Powell Fans Lose It Over Him Flexing His Muscles at University of Texas Football Game: Photo

Photo of Glen Powell.
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell sent pulses racing while making an appearance at a University of Texas Football game.

By:

Sept. 1 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Glen Powell continues to turn up the heat!

The Top Gun: Maverick actor, 35, sent his fans into a frenzy over his toned physique while making an appearance at a recent University of Texas football game.

Article continues below advertisement
glen powell fans lose it flexing muscles university texas football game
Source: @SYDGLENX/X

Glen Powell sent pulses racing while making an appearance at a University of Texas Football game.

"GLEN POWELL TEXAS LONGHORNS ERA IS BACK BABY!!!!" one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote alongside a picture of the Hollywood hunk at the match.

"This dude is so hot I am immediately a fan of whatever team he supports," a second person gushed over Powell.

"The strategic bottom hem tuck…good lord," another person said of his look.

Article continues below advertisement
glen powell fans lose it flexing muscles university texas football game
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell 'doesn't want' to be a single guy despite his heartthrob status.

Article continues below advertisement

The Anyone but You alum has become the darling of Tinseltown in the last year. However, people in Powell's inner circle claim he's looking for a more grounded life. "For all his success, the one thing that’s missing is a girlfriend," a source claimed. "A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy."

"The biggest red flag is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world," the insider pointed out. "It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is!"

The Scream Queens actor recently got candid about his swift rise to fame and how it's affected his personal life. "I don’t know if I could bring someone into [my life]...in a healthy way, even if I tried," he revealed to Gayle King during a sit-down. "I really want kids."

Article continues below advertisement
glen powell fans lose it flexing muscles university texas football game
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell opened up about dealing with massive fame and dating.

MORE ON:
Glen Powell
Article continues below advertisement

In a separate interview, Powell doubled down on wanting a quieter life. "I literally felt like a commodity for the first time,” he explained in an interview earlier this year. "I started to think, This may be a problem.”

"I don’t want to be that guy that wakes up 50 years old and didn’t let anybody along for the ride. I don’t think it’ll ever be me because I look at my parents — and I want kids. I really want that. So, I don’t think that’ll happen, but I understand how it could happen," the A-lister added.

Article continues below advertisement
glen powell fans lose it flexing muscles university texas football game
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell has made it clear he wants to settle down.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Despite his desire to settle down, he's extremely grateful for his success. "It’s the thing that I’ve always wanted to do, my whole life. You’re right, to be a part of movies and to be making movies is really tough. To be able to take something that you feel really passionate about, something that feels near and dear to your heart, and to be able to bring that to the screen and for it to affect audiences on a major level, is a dream come true," he said in a 2023 interview.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.