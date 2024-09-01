Glen Powell Fans Lose It Over Him Flexing His Muscles at University of Texas Football Game: Photo

The Anyone but You alum has become the darling of Tinseltown in the last year. However, people in Powell's inner circle claim he's looking for a more grounded life. "For all his success, the one thing that’s missing is a girlfriend," a source claimed. "A family and home are things he thinks about wistfully. He doesn’t want to be a single guy."

"The biggest red flag is this mission he’s on to become the biggest movie star in the world," the insider pointed out. "It’s hard to form a serious and intimate partnership when you’re as in love with yourself as Glen is!"

The Scream Queens actor recently got candid about his swift rise to fame and how it's affected his personal life. "I don’t know if I could bring someone into [my life]...in a healthy way, even if I tried," he revealed to Gayle King during a sit-down. "I really want kids."