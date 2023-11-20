Tom Cruise Taken Aback at Glen Powell's Decision to Bare All in Cheeky Photoshoot, Claims Source: 'It Reeks of Desperation'

During that sit-down with Powell, 35, revealed that the Edge of Tomorrow star helped him prep for the role as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin.

“We would watch movies and talk about certain actors that he was kind of like, what the body posture was,” Powell shared about the Hollywood star.

“He was like, ‘You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes,'" he continued.