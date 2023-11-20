Tom Cruise Taken Aback at Glen Powell's Decision to Bare All in Cheeky Photoshoot, Claims Source: 'It Reeks of Desperation'
Tom Cruise is not amused by Glen Powell's recent photoshoot when he decided to bare it all on the cover of Men's Health, an insider exclusively tells OK!, adding that since Cruise, 61, is known for his intense dedication to his craft, he was taken aback by his Top Gun: Maverick costar's bold move.
"Tom has a strict non-nudity clause in his contract. While he might be willing to dance in his tighty-whities on screen, going fully naked is a line he won't cross. To him, it reeks of desperation," the insider dishes.
During that sit-down with Powell, 35, revealed that the Edge of Tomorrow star helped him prep for the role as Lt. Jake "Hangman" Seresin.
“We would watch movies and talk about certain actors that he was kind of like, what the body posture was,” Powell shared about the Hollywood star.
“He was like, ‘You as a person are very apologetic. You don’t want to hurt people, you want to treat people well, you apologize even when you don’t need to. You can’t have any of that in your eyes,'" he continued.
The Scream Queens alum also noted that it's been hard for him to find love despite his career taking off.
“That’s why I became a dog dad,” Powell said, referring to his rescue dog, Brisket. “I needed to put love into something. I saw Brisket’s face and fell in love.”
Powell, who previously dated Gigi Paris, said that when finding a partner, “you gotta find a teammate who is down for that adventure, down for that uncertainty, down for that thing.”
“It’s a lot to deal with. Honestly, I really try to be a great partner. When I love, I love hard. I also understand that the speed and uncertainty of my life is a very hard thing to put up with," he added of fame coming between his romances.
After Powell and Paris' split this year, the former was seen acting flirty with his Anyone But You costar Sydney Sweeney.
"When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he said. "But what I'm realizing now is that's just a part of this gig now."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
For her part, Sweeney admitted she was unbothered by the hearsay.
“It’s a rom-com,” she told Variety in August. “That’s what people want! Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker."
“They want it,” Sweeney said of the fans' reactions to the flick. “It’s fun to give it to ’em.”