Glen Powell's Girlfriend Unfollows His Costar Sydney Sweeney As Break-Up Rumors Swirl

Source: mega
By:

Apr. 24 2023, Published 7:15 p.m. ET

Do costars Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney have a scandal brewing?

Over the past few months, the actors were spotted filming plenty of flirty scenes in Australia for their untitled rom-com, and though they're both in relationships, their chemistry had social media believing the two may be more than friends.

glen powells girlfriend unfollows his costar sydney sweeney break up rumors
Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram

Adding fuel to the fire, Powell's girlfriend, Gigi Paris, deleted several pictures of the Top Gun: Maverick star from her Instagram sometime this month, and even more telling, the model allegedly recently unfollowed Sweeney on Instagram.

None of the three stars have commented on the speculation, including the Euphoria scene-stealer's fiancé, businessman Jonathan Davino.

glen powells girlfriend unfollows his costar sydney sweeney break up rumors
Source: mega

News of Paris reportedly unfollowing the blonde beauty, 25, came after an eyebrow-raising video of Sweeney and Powell, 34, went viral on social media. In the behind-the-scenes clip posted by Sweeney, the two were sitting on a couch when she dipped backwards, with the beaming Scream Queens alum chuckling as he held her with both of his arms as she extended her body back.

Fans couldn't stop buzzing over their closeness, which the public has seen via several other snaps, as the movie's cast explored the country together.

Other photos showed them goofing off on set or in the water, as some of their scenes took place on the beach.

"Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney between takes….. yep something’s brewing over there," one Twitter user quipped after seeing a few of the pictures, with another wrote alongside a kissing scene, "Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in a rom com movie about fake dating like i can already FEEL the chemistry."

glen powells girlfriend unfollows his costar sydney sweeney break up rumors
Source: @sydney_sweeney/instagram

The status of Sweeney's romance with Davino is unclear, though the two have always been private. However, gossip outlet DeuxMoi hinted the infidelity rumors aren't true.

"Sydney just bought a house with her fiancé which would be an odd move for someone stepping out ... don't you think?" read a message posted to the Instagram account on Monday, April 24.

Paris and Powell were first romantically linked in early 2020. They were last seen out together in March, when the model flew to Australia to visit him amid filming.

