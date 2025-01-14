Glenn Close Admits She's 'Too Shy' to Go on Any Dating Apps Following Her Divorce: 'I'm Very Happy Right Now'
Glenn Close isn’t jumping back into the dating scene anytime soon.
During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 13, the 77-year-old actress opened up about her single life, a decade after her split from businessman David Evans Shaw in 2015.
When Barrymore asked if she’d dipped her toes into the dating pool, Close simply replied, “No, I don’t know. I mean, I’m always up for anything, but I’m very happy right now.”
Barrymore then asked if Close had tried dating apps.
“Are you crazy? No, I’m too shy to do that,” Close answered.
The 50 First Dates star, who once dove into the world of online dating herself, shared her personal experience, saying, “I thought it was so much fun and the search is different.”
But the 101 Dalmatians actress made it clear she’s perfectly content with her current situation.
“I’m not searching,” she said. “Because I’m actually, I’m not a hugely, comfortably, social person, so I don’t leap to go to a party.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Close and Shaw married in 2006 in a small, private ceremony in Maine, where they later lived. Before Shaw, Close was married to Cabot Wade from 1969 to 1971 and James Marlas from 1984 to 1987. She also shares daughter Annie Starke Albu with ex John Starke.
After her split from Shaw, Close took on the role of Joan Castleman in The Wife, which is about a woman fed up with her long-term marriage and ready to take a stand. She said she related to the role in many ways, drawing inspiration from her own life.
“Not completely, but in a big way, [she] was the mother that I observed my whole life who basically deferred to my father for everything and was diminished,” Close explained. “He made her feel diminished. And she was not always happy. And we actually thought she’d be happier outside of the marriage. And she was married in 1945 and she said, ‘I made this vow and this is where I’m going to be.’ But she was not a fulfilled human being, it was sad.”
Reflecting on her own experience after her 1987 divorce, Close told People, “Too many women define themselves in terms of a man. I think of men and women as two different species. Katharine Hepburn said they should live next door and visit each other once in a while. Not a bad idea.”
Close’s next big project is Back in Action, releasing on Netflix on January 17, in which she stars alongside Jamie Foxx, Cameron Diaz, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott. Her most recent films include Brothers, The Summer Book and The Deliverance.