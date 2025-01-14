Glenn Close Admits She's 'Too Shy' to Go on Any Dating Apps Following Her Divorce: 'I'm Very Happy Right Now'

Glenn Close opened up about staying single after her divorce as she's 'too shy' for dating apps.

During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on January 13, the 77-year-old actress opened up about her single life, a decade after her split from businessman David Evans Shaw in 2015.

Glenn Close isn’t jumping back into the dating scene anytime soon.

When Barrymore asked if she’d dipped her toes into the dating pool, Close simply replied, “No, I don’t know. I mean, I’m always up for anything, but I’m very happy right now.”

Barrymore then asked if Close had tried dating apps.

“Are you crazy? No, I’m too shy to do that,” Close answered.