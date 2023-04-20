OK Magazine
Fired 'GMA' Couple Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Rejected From 'DWTS' As TV Pitches Continue To 'Result In A Big Fat Nothing'

Apr. 20 2023

Still nothing. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes remain jobless months after they were axed from their Good Morning America co-anchor positions at the end of January.

ABC News President Kim Godwin gave the scandalous stars the boot after their shocking workplace affair was exposed on November 30, 2022, however, the couple didn't think they would skip a beat in terms of finding a new gig.

gma amy robach tj holmes rejected dwts tv pitches failing
Source: ABC

"These two had totally convinced themselves they were the new Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton and job offers would come flooding in," a source spilled to a news publication on Wednesday, April 19, adding, "but so far all their meetings with TV execs have resulted in a big fat nothing."

Robach and Holmes were most recently turned down from Dancing with the Stars, which makes sense considering it is an ABC-affiliated dancing competition show that recently moved over to Disney+ for the first time last season.

gma amy robach tj holmes rejected dwts tv pitches failing
Source: @AJROBACH/INSTAGRAM

"Not even DWTS wants them in their ballroom," the insider quipped in regards to the seemingly doomed fate of the dynamic duo's television career.

Hosting the hit dancing series is amongst the numerous attempts from Robach, 50, and Holmes, 45, to land a new position together after being dismissed from GMA3 and ABC News as a whole earlier this year.

The scandalous stars have since been rejected from multiple other networks, including CNN and CBS, where they pitched an "up close and personal" daytime talk show — similar to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' recent gig as a couple, Live! With Kelly and Mark.

"It’s easier for them to pitch a show if they stay in the news, and they think they’re rock stars," a source previously spilled of the pair's "aggressive" attempts at getting picked up by a network. "They’re selling their chemistry. [They're] pitching a show a la Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos."

gma amy robach tj holmes rejected dwts tv pitches failing
Source: MEGA

Many individuals with knowledge in the industry have zero belief Robach and Holmes will find a successful new venture together.

"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?" a TV expert questioned last month of Robach, who was married to Andrew Shue during her affair, and Holmes, whose divorce has yet to be finalized from Marilee Fiebig after his extramarital relationship was brought to light.

Source: OK!

Radar spoke to a source regarding Robach and Holmes' rejection from DWTS.

