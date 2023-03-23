Jobless Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Enjoy Expensive Shopping Spree After CNN Shuts Down Their New Talk Show Pitch
Shopping till they drop — or until their severance package runs out?
Scandalous couple Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes embarked on an afternoon shopping trip in the Soho section of Manhattan on Wednesday, March 22, as they remain jobless after their affair caused ABC News to give them the boot from their Good Morning America cohosting positions back in January.
The dynamic duo walked through the streets of New York City with their arms linked together. Their free hands held onto full shopping bags, as they kept it cool with casual ensembles, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Robach, 50, sported a classic denim jacket, a black zip-up, jeans and black boots for the third day of spring, while Holmes, 45, styled a black Under Armour zip-up jacket with white sleeves, dark-wash jeans and Balenciaga sneakers.
Both of the former GMA stars also donned a pair of sunglasses to block out their haters during their loved-up outing.
Robach and Holmes' successful shopping trip comes just a couple days after a source exposed that the couple was turned away from two different major broadcasting networks, as their talent agency, CAA, struggles to find the television journalists a new opportunity after they were let go from ABC News, as OK! previously reported.
Both CNN and CBS Media Ventures — which broadcasts Dr. Phil and The Drew Barrymore Show — shut down pitches from CAA for Holmes and Robach to start their own talk show, an insider revealed.
"If they did a talk show, what would they talk about? What’s their expertise — infidelity?" a TV expert questioned. "They’d take anything. I think they’d host a game show at this point."
The pair's talent agency even met with executives at Fox to discuss "various opportunities," as they are attempting to check off every possible option on the board in order to fix the fate of their threatened careers.
"I don’t think the talks are serious at all," a source close to Fox explained. "CAA set up these meetings and everybody took them. I don’t think anyone is serious. I don’t think there’s any there there."
The Sun obtained photos of Holmes and Robach on their shopping trip.